Domo Hatfield signs with LA Rams

One of Utah’s most controversial players over the past couple of seasons, Domo Hatfield, has been offered a contract with the LA Rams, per a tweet from his former position coach Sharrieff Shah.

The former Utah corner was controversial for many reasons, on and off the field, but he will also be remembered as a trash talking playmaker, who jumped into the two deep early on in his career after switching from wide receiver. Although his senior season had some injury issues, and a less than ceremonious exit from the team, since he was suspended for the bowl game, his final game in a Utah uniform.

For his career, Domo had total tackles, with 6 interceptions, 2 of which were returned for scores. His best year was his junior season, when he had 4 of those picks, and his sophomore seasons was also really good, with 10 pass deflections.

I’m a big fan of Domo, overall, although I wish he would have handled the end of his career on the Hill a little better. I’ll be cheering for him like crazy, and hopefully he can stay at home in LA and have a nice career.