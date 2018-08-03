Former Utah basketball player Tyler Rawson signs with FC Barcelona

Another Utah basketball player is going to be able to continue his career and make some money on basketball overseas. Former Ute and versatile big man Tyler Rawson has signed with FC Barcelona in the Spanish professional basketball league. According to reports he’ll be on the ‘B’ squad, but he’s going to an incredible country and to play with some great players.

Excited to announce that I’ve signed with FC Barcelona. Can’t wait for this amazing opportunity and take full advantage of it! https://t.co/G2zz5zAMSC — Tyler Rawson (@afhoopster) August 3, 2018

Rawson’s versatility should be able to keep him playing for a long time. His ability to pass, rebound and shoot fits perfectly in modern pro basketball, especially overseas. I was thinking he would maybe catch on in the NBA at some point, which he still can, just based off of everything he can do on the court. He should be able to make a good living over there, and if things continue to develop for him he may find a home back stateside in the coming years. It’s always great to see a local kid move on, and he joins the like of Jordan Loveridge, Shaun Green and others that have continued their basketball career.

Good luck Tyler!