Utes in the NFL Week 1

Defensive back Derrick Shelby:

The Atlanta Flacons are coming off of a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The team couldn’t get much of anything going and fell 12-18 in the season opener. Although former Ute Derrick Shelby didn’t have a star-studded performance, he was the only pass rusher not called for a neutral zone infraction or off sides, and he finished with two tackles.

Free safety Eric Weddle:

The Baltimore Ravens destroyed the Buffalo Bills 47-3 in the season opener. The Ravens didn’t give up a first down in the entire first half of the game and ended with six sacks and two interceptions. Eric Weddle finished with 47 snaps and celebrated the team’s win with the best meal:

Its time!!!!!!! Cruched up Oreos, Reeses cups with Reeses peices inside, Smores Chips Ahoy cookies, marshmallows, caramel syrup on vanilla ice cream......



Joy's of winning a NFL game. Yeaaaaaaa..... pic.twitter.com/kcIhzI2fCE — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) September 10, 2018

Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei:

As I just mentioned above, the Buffalo Bills suffered a tough loss this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Star Lotulelei was part of a defense that allowed the Ravens to get 26 first downs, 369 yards, 252 passing yards and 117 rush yards. The defense managed to gain one turnover and Lotulelei finished with 38 snaps.

Linebacker Jared Norris:

Jared Norris and the Carolina Panthers beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-8. Norris finished with one tackle.

Linebacker Kylie Fitts:

Kylie Fitts, Utah’s only draftee in 2018, did not play in week one for the Chicago Bears.

Garett Bolles, Devontae Booker and Tim Patrick:

The Denver Broncos beat the Seattle Seahawks 24-27. There are three former Utes on the Broncos and they all got playing time. Devontae Booker had a productive game with 19 snaps, 2 rushing attempts, 4 rushing yards, 2 receptions and 11 receiving yards. Garrett Bolles finished with 74 snaps and Tim Patrick finished with 9.

Tackle Sam Tevi:

The Los Angeles Chargers did not play Sam Tevi.

Defensive back Eric Rowe:

The New England Patriots beat the Houston Texans 27-20. Eric Rowe had 74 snaps and 4 tackles (3 solo and 1 assist) in the game.

Free safety Marcus Williams:

The New Orleans Saints may have lost Sunday 40-48 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but that doesn’t mean Marcus Williams wasn’t going to put up good numbers. He walked off the field with 66 snaps and 6 tackles (5 solo and 1 assist).

Alex Smith and Tony Bergstrom:

Alex Smith led the Washington Redskins to a 24-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals. He attempted 30 passes and completed 21 of them, finished with 255 passing yards, threw for 2 touchdowns and had 2 fumbles. Smith played very conservative in the game. None of his passes traveled further than 12 yards beyond the line of scrimmage, but it worked for the Redskins.

Tony Bergstrom played but didn’t get on the stat board.