How to watch Utah play Arizona

The Utes are in Tucson for their final road game of the season, and they’re looking to take one step closer to post-season football. The Utes broke into the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time in almost two years, and they’re looking to inch closer to clinching the Pac-12 South.

The Utes are coming off an impressively dominant win over Stanford last week after rushing for over 400 yards and scoring 52 points. While that many yards and that many points may be hard to get against Arizona, the Utes are hoping to replicate that type of performance behind the running back group and this improving offensive line, while Cam Rising takes shots when needed.

Arizona got their first win in 20 games last week against Cal and is looking to build some momentum at home. Arizona has had some serious issues at quarterback with injuries, and I expect the Wildcats to come out swinging against the Utes. They have nothing to lose.

The Utes are a big favorite, so they need to go there and not take Arizona lightly. Just like the previous games, if the Utes get their lines to play well, they’ll be in good shape. If they don’t play well, it could be a pain of a game.

Here’s how to watch:

Kick: Noon

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN700