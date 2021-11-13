Utah at Arizona Open Game Thread

The Utes are on the road for the final road game of the season, and it’s going to be a sunny, warm day in Tucson as the Utes look to pick up another win to get closer to clinching the division.

After a win last week, I expect Arizona to come out and play with some confidence. If the Utes can punch them in the mouth early, that will go a long way to shaking that confidence. After the game plan last week to punch Stanford in the mouth, I’m curious how much that game plan changes against the Wildcats.

It’s another Pac-12 South game, so it’s a big game regardless of records.

Let’s go.