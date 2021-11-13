PAC-12 Games to Watch: Week 11

Week 11 presents arguably the most important week of the season for the PAC-12, with the South potentially locked up with a Utah win and an Arizona State loss, and the race for the North likely decided when Oregon takes on Wazzu in Eugene.

Arizona State vs Washington - Saturday 5:00 PM - Fox Sports 1

Utah fans don’t necessarily NEED a Huskies win today, but if the Utes win at Arizona and the Huskies topple the Sun Devils, the South is officially clinched, which makes next week’s matchup against Oregon a little less stressful.

Colorado vs UCLA - Saturday 7:00 PM - PAC-12 Network

There are no implications here, but Colorado is looking better after last week’s win, and if ASU beats Washington, the Buffalos could certainly throw a wrench in the PAC-12 South standings in the closing weeks.

Washington State vs #3 Oregon - Saturday 8:30 PM - ESPN

The battle for the North will essentially be decided by whoever wins this game. If Ute fans want a fun game in Vegas (assuming Utah eventually clinches), pull for Oregon. If you want a seemingly easier matchup, go Cougars.