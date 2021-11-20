How to watch Utah take on Oregon

Big game at Rice-Eccles! The No. 24 Utes welcome the No. 3 Ducks into Rice-Eccles for a chance to clinch the Pac-12 South. The winner of this game will clinch their berth into the conference title game, while the loser could also clinch depending on what happens in the Oregon State / ASU game later Saturday night.

The Utes are coming off of a tougher than expected game against Arizona a week ago, where the Utes struggled to put the one-win Wildcats away. Oregon is coming off of a win over Washington State, where they pulled away late in that game. Both teams sit with one conference loss, and Oregon is playing for their CFP lives. It’s a similar situation that the two programs found themselves in two seasons ago when Utah was a win away from the CFP.

All the pressure falls on the Ducks as all eyes will be on them and if they can keep pace with the other teams vying for one of those four playoff spots. The Utes need to come out and play loose, but their lines need to come to play. The Oregon defensive line can wreck game plans, as it did in that Pac-12 title game two seasons ago for the Utes. Also, Utah needs to make Anthony Brown prove that he can win the game with his arm.

The Ducks have a lot of talent, can the Utes neutralize the headliners? We’ll find out later this evening. Here’s how to watch: