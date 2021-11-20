Oregon at Utah Open Game Thread

Win, and you're in. That's the mentality for both Utah and Oregon. For both programs, whoever wins this game punches their ticket to Vegas in two weeks. The Ducks need to keep winning to get into the CFP, so the pressure on them is continuing to build. Depending on what happens in Corvallis tonight, the loser of this game could also clinch their berth to the Pac-12 Championship game.

To have a late November game in Rice-Eccles with championship implications make this game so much more fun. This could be the first of two games between the two teams in two weeks, and I know this Utah football program wants to take that next step and to do that, they need to go through Oregon.

Can Cam, Devin, Brit, O-Block, and crew get the job done and take a step closer to Roses?

Let's find out.

Let's go!