Ticket information for the Pac-12 Championship Game in Vegas

Utah fans, it’s time to make the trip down I-15 to Vegas and make Allegiant Stadium look like Rice-Eccles South. After the Utes clinched the Pac-12 South last night, many may be looking how and where to get tickets. There are a few choices. First, it may be nice to know where your fellow Utah fans will be sitting...

Here’s a basic map of the stadium and where the teams will be situated.

That should give you an idea of where the fans will be placed throughout the stadium, but let’s make that bad boy all red.

Now, where to buy the tickets. You can be like many fans, myself included, and pick up your tickets through the Pac-12 directly by going to pac-12.com/tickets. The other option would be to wait for tickets to come available through the Utah ticket office. Here’s the email I received last night regarding that.

Utah Football has clinched a spot in the Pac-12 Championship game Friday, December 3rd at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Tickets will be sold through our office to Crimson Club members through priority windows from November 22nd-29th. Crimson Club priority windows can be found below.

Crimson Club members will have a ticket limit based on their annual contribution level to the Crimson Club. Please see ticket limits and ticket pricing below. Tickets will be purchased online at utahtickets.com/pac-12. The link will also be emailed prior to each priority window. Crimson Club members will be required to log in to their Ticketmaster account to purchase tickets. They will be able to select actual seat locations for the championship game from a seating map. Full payment for the tickets is required at the time of checkout.

Tickets are starting for as low as $45 through the Pac-12, so it looks like they’ll be a little higher through the University, but I suggest just getting tickets as soon as you can where ever you can.

You can also purchase hotels, pre-game activities, and flights through the Pac-12 site as well. Are you looking for parking? You can find that here.

Grab your tickets, and let’s make Vegas feel like home.

See you there.