How to watch Utah play Colorado

The final regular-season game is here. The Utes will be taking on the Buffs in the last game at Rice-Eccles until September, and it is Senior / COVID Senior Day. The Utes will be honoring both seniors whose career is officially ending and some juniors who may or may not come back next season. Outside of rankings, which have little impact on post-season for the Utes, this game doesn’t mean a lot since the Utes are locked into the Pac-12 Championship Game, and that game will determine their post-season fate. Sure, some weird bowl tie math may come into the play should the Utes lose, but this game doesn’t have the weight that many regular-season conference games hold. With that said, I’m hoping it’s a game of celebration for the players not returning to the program next season, but also with the special helmets the team is wearing to honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.

With that said, the Utes need to be locked in and ready to play since Colorado has shown some signs of beating teams this year, like Oregon State a few weeks ago. CU’s season will end after this game, with no bowl eligibility, so they may come out swinging haymakers. I think the game plan for the Utes should be similar to the Oregon game plan a week ago. Make CU throw the ball and shut down the run. If Utah can get a lead on Colorado, it will be tough to stay in the game. But Utah needs to come out and play sharp and take care of business.

I can’t wait to be in Rice-Eccles one last time this year and cheer on the guys one last time before the Pac-12 Championship in a week.

Here’s how to watch:

Kick: 2 pm

TV: FOX

Radio: ESPN700