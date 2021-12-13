Tight End U: Utes Land Impressive TE Commits Before Signing Day

The emergence of Cole Fotheringham, Dalton Kincaid, and Brant Kuithe during Utah’s PAC-12 championship run has apparently paid off on the recruiting trail, as the Utes have seen three talented tight-ends commit to the program this week.

First, Logan Kendall, who is coming by way of the Idaho Vandals, announced his intent to transfer via Twitter on December 12. The 6’4”, 264 lb bruiser signed with Idaho in 2018 after the Vandals and Eastern Washington Eagles became the only two programs to offer the future Ute, however, a number of PAC-12 programs pursued the big man in the transfer portal, including UCLA, Washington, and Washington State. Kendall is a promising blocker who may be moved to fullback or halfback when he officially joins the team thanks to his large frame and ability to clear running lanes with ease.

Today (December 13th), the Utes received additional commitments from Landon Morris, a freshman who transferred out of Syracuse before the fall season started, and Anthony Olsen, a local prospect out Olympus High School. Morris is tall and lean at 6’6”, 230 lbs, a frame similar to Kincaid, with a skillset to match. While the prospect of Morris throwing blocks downfield is enough to have Ute fans excited, his athleticism and pass-catching abilities will put him in the mix to be a day-one starter with the Utes.

Olsen’s commitment comes after just one season of high school football. The athletic local trained with former UNLV great Anton Palepoi before his senior year to get in football shape and better understand the game as someone who had only played a few games of flag football prior to putting on pads for the first time with his high school team. The 6’4”, 225 lb beast recorded 35 receptions for 514 yards and four touchdowns in his lone season.

The early signing period begins Wednesday, December 15th, and BlockU will be covering all the news as it breaks throughout the day. Keep your eyes peeled for more announcements as the clock ticks closer to signing day.