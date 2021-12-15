Early Signing Day: Live Updates

Update 2:28 PM MT - Justin Medlock, a 6’1”, 210 lb linebacker out of Manvel, TX has announced his commitment to the University of Utah after previously decommitting from the University of Miami. Utah made a late offer to the 3-star LB, who is one of the best defenders in the state of Texas. The commitment, though currently unsigned (Update: 3:42 PM MT - Medlock’s commitment is now official as he has signed his NLI), is one of the biggest surprises of the day after a mostly status quo signing period through most of the day.

Update: 2:17 PM MT - Brandon Rose, the 3-star pro-style QB out of Murrieta, CA has signed on the dotted line after initially committing to the Utes back in June.

Update: 1:36 PM MT - 3-star wide receiver, Ryan Peppins officially signs with the Utes. At 5’8”, Peppins received only other P5 offer from Maryland, but what he lacks in size, he makes up for in speed. Could fill the void of Brittain Covey with a little development.

Update: 12:00 PM MT - Apopka, FL wide receiver Chris Reed, who committed to the Utes back on October 6th, has officially signed with the team. The 3-star prospect is the first pure receiver to sign to the 2022 class.

Update: 11:42 AM MT - 3-star edge rusher Chase Kennedy out of Dallas, TX signs with Utah. The 6’3”, 225 lb. defender was heavily recruited in and around the Texas region, holding offers to Houston, TCU, SMU, Oklahoma State, and more. Kennedy looks to be a ferocious defender with a knack for pressuring opposing QBs and stopping runners dead in their tracks. Another solid addition to Utah’s d-line.

Update: 11:30 AM MT - Landon Morris, the tight end transfer from Syracuse has officially signed with the Utes after committing earlier this week.

Update: 10:57 AM MT - Another surprise for the Utes as Hawaii native, Kaeo Akana, a 3-star linebacker and the second highest-rated prospect out of the island state signs with Utah after previously committing to Boise State. Akana took an official visit to the U of U on November 17th and held offers from seven other PAC-12 schools, not including USC, who made a late push to flip the coveted linebacker.

Update: 9:57 AM MT - 3-star athlete Tao Johnson, the 2nd highest-rated player out of the state of Idaho has officially signed, along with strong side defensive end Keanu Tanuvasa out of Mission Viejo, CA. Four-sport athlete Keith Olson, an offensive tackle out of Napavine, WA has also announced his commitment and signed with the University of Utah as a 3-star prospect who held offers from USC, Boise State, and others.

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, but the signings are so delightful! Early signing day kicked off without many surprises, as cornerback Jocelyn Malaska was the first to submit his letter of intent after committing from Texas Tech less than a week ago and announcing his intention to join the Utes. Malaska was followed by tight end transfer, Logan Kendall, Brighton High offensive lineman, Tyler Knaak, Park City athlete Carson Tabaracci, linebacker and legacy linebacker, Lander Barton, safety Elijah Davis out of Auburndale, FL, highly touted running back, Jaylon Glover, and four-star quarterback Nate Johnson. The day’s first pseudo-surprise came when West High standout, Dallas Vakalhi, the three-star defensive lineman who held offers from 11 other Power Five schools, plus BYU, Utah State, Boise State, and more submitted his NLI before even announcing his commitment to the U of U publicly.

Keep it locked to BlockU as we update the signings as they continue to roll in throughout the day!