Pac-12 unveils 2022 football schedule

There is still one more game this season, the Granddaddy of them All on New Year’s Day, but now we can start planning for next season and what stadiums we’re going to be visiting. On Thursday, the Pac-12 released the schedule for all the teams in the conference.

Utah will open the season in the Swamp against Florida, the beginning of a revamped out-of-conference slate that’s coming up in the coming years. The OOO conference games are wrapped up back home against SUU and SDSU. The conference schedule is interesting. The Utes miss Cal and Washington, just like they did this past season. Utah opens up conference play on the road against ASU, which I expect will be a battle as Jayden Daniels, I’m sure, will be hoping for a much better result than the last two games. OSU at home is the second conference game, and it will be interesting to see what the Beavs look like next season after a nice season this year.

Utah then has the LA schools in back-to-back weeks, first going to UCLA and then returning home to USC. First, with UCLA, what will they look like? Will DTR be back? The Bruins got a grad transfer QB today, so I think he’s leaving. It will be interesting to see what the Bruins roster will look like next season since this season seemed to be the season they were expected to break out. Then USC and Lincoln Riley. This will be the first time the former OU coach will lead the Trojans into RES, and it will be super interesting, especially at this point in the season, what USC looks like and does he have them playing well.

The Utes then travel to WSU and a good Cougar team. This will be a tough trip. Utah then has their final two home games with Arizona and Stanford coming into town. Will they be improved? I can’t imagine they will be as bad next season.

Lastly, Utah then plays Oregon on the road, followed by CU. The Utes and Ducks could be in a similar position this season, potentially playing twice in three weeks.

I don’t love the fact that Utah’s last two games are on the road. Overall, this is a tough-looking schedule with a few teams looking to get back at Utah and a couple looking to bounce back after a tough 2021.

What do you think of this schedule? Does Utah have a path to repeat as conference champs?