Around the Hill, 12/29/2021: John Madden, Brant Kuithe, UCLA

In Football News...
- Hype
Game 14 pic.twitter.com/8ZUi9WuEiG— UtesEquipment (@UtesEquipment) December 28, 2021
- Utah and Ohio State coaches and players met with the media yesterday. Ohio State’s secondary coach had a lot of good to say about our QB. #Thiccboi7
Ohio State Secondary Coach Matt Barnes impressions of Utah QB Cam Rising..#Utes #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/iuGHCmajK2— Bill Riley (@espn700bill) December 28, 2021
- Coach Scalley is a good one.
This is so cool. This came from a friend that uses cb. pic.twitter.com/APgt2Uj5wm— Cougs cruising to BIGXII winterland LLTJ LLAL (@cruisincoug) December 28, 2021
- Coach Ludwig says Ohio State’s defensive ends are a particular strength. Good thing we have the biggest and baddest left tackle the national media has never heard of: Bam Olaseni
Utah OC Andy Ludwig giving his thoughts on the Ohio State Defense..#Utes #RoseBowl pic.twitter.com/XhAXCPPuKB— Bill Riley (@espn700bill) December 28, 2021
- If Utah has a similar policy, this would ease a lot of concerns about the game being postponed or canceled.
Ohio State coach said on several occasions that the Buckeyes DO NOT test vaccinated players unless showing symptoms and 90%+ of the team ARE fully vaccinated. Anybody know Utes policy?— Tim Hughes (@voicebyhughes) December 28, 2021
- Let the speculation be over. You can hear it from the man himself about why he decided to come back next year.
NEW: Brant Kuithe deciding against the NFL (again) came as a bit of a surprise.— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) December 28, 2021
Here is the All-Pac-12 TE on his thinking, and why he ultimately decided to return in 2022.
That, and a couple of words on Devin Lloyd's own draft thinking: https://t.co/ZWcQECr7Ld
In Basketball News...
- He’s back folks
On a Zoom call with reporters, Craig Smith confirms Branden Carlson has tested out of protocol and WILL go Thursday at Oregon State.— Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) December 28, 2021
Around the Pac-12...
- This one was a bummer. As much as it hurts to miss out on some Pac-12 football. It’s worse for the UCLA fans and especially the NC State fans who traveled for the game just for it to be canceled only hours before kickoff. I hope something special is done for the fans beyond a refund.
UCLA was forced to pull out of the Holiday Bowl only hours before Tuesday's scheduled game against NC State because of COVID-19 problems within the Bruins' program.https://t.co/HbcGRFPGmv— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 28, 2021
Other...
- A legend was lost yesterday. Across generations, even casual football fans know his name.
The NFL is saddened to share the passing of the legendary John Madden. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/MxLFYLfY8k— NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021
