 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around the Hill, 12/29/2021: John Madden, Brant Kuithe, UCLA

New, 1 comment

3 days until the Rose Bowl

By Trent.Southwick
Oakland Raiders Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Hype
  • Utah and Ohio State coaches and players met with the media yesterday. Ohio State’s secondary coach had a lot of good to say about our QB. #Thiccboi7
  • Coach Scalley is a good one.
  • Coach Ludwig says Ohio State’s defensive ends are a particular strength. Good thing we have the biggest and baddest left tackle the national media has never heard of: Bam Olaseni
  • If Utah has a similar policy, this would ease a lot of concerns about the game being postponed or canceled.
  • Let the speculation be over. You can hear it from the man himself about why he decided to come back next year.

In Basketball News...

  • He’s back folks

Around the Pac-12...

  • This one was a bummer. As much as it hurts to miss out on some Pac-12 football. It’s worse for the UCLA fans and especially the NC State fans who traveled for the game just for it to be canceled only hours before kickoff. I hope something special is done for the fans beyond a refund.

Other...

  • A legend was lost yesterday. Across generations, even casual football fans know his name.

More From Block U

Loading comments...