How to watch Utah vs Oregon: The Rematch

Alright, Ute fans, we’re finally here: The Pac-12 Championship Game. After a season of the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, the Utes have a chance to do something special. And it’s fitting to accomplish this goal, they need to knock off the team that has been there so many times: the Oregon Ducks.

Of course, Utah knocked off Oregon just two weeks ago, but the rematch undoubtedly will have a different feel, flavor, and interesting adjustments on both sides. For the Utes, the blueprint is there for them to do what they need to do; the question is how much do Oregon’s adjustments negate that blueprint? To me, the key to this game is simple, and they’re the keys that won the game the first time, and it’s the essential key to any football game. Win the lines of scrimmage. First, the oblock needs to neutralize KT and that aggressive Oregon defensive front seven to allow Tavion Thomas and Cam Rising to do what they need to do. They need to do that to keep the offense on schedule.

On the other side of the ball: stop the run game and make Anthony Brown beat you threw the air. That means winning the early downs to set up 3rd and longs. I think we’ll see Brown more aggressive with his legs in this game as well, so the Utes need to be disciplined and keep him in the pocket.

This will be a battle, and the Utes need to be able to counterpunch anything that Oregon comes out with.

If you can’t make it to Vegas, here’s how to watch:

Kick: 6 pm MT

TV: ABC

Radio: ESPN700