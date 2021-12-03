Oregon vs Utah Open Game Thread

Four quarters. 60 minutes. Maybe the hardest game in the past year years is here. After 12 weeks of a roller coaster of a season, the Utes are back in the Pac-12 Championship Game for the first time since 2019.

Many of us didn’t think this game would happen this season after the performance against SDSU. Shoot, bowl eligibility seemed like an uphill climb at that point. The stakes are well documented, and the history has been talked about nonstop for the past week since this matchup was solidified last Saturday night.

The Utah football team and fanbase have converged on Las Vegas and Allegiance Stadium.

Let’s go!