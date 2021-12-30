 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 12/30/2021: Ty Jordan, Devin Lloyd, Mystery Cornerback

2 days until the Rose Bowl

By Trent.Southwick
Oregon v Utah Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Way too many things like this have happened this year for this to just be a coincidence. #LLTJ #LLAL
  • Him comparing Utah to two teams they beat 59-31 and 56-7 drives me pretty crazy. Hang this quote on the wall, Whitt.
  • CJ Stroud putting some respect on the best LB in the nation.
  • Apparently, it’s possible we see someone playing out of position as a CB. The injury bug has affected the Utah secondary more than any other position so this isn’t a complete surprise to hear they have experimented some in practice. Let us know in the comments who you would most want to see play at CB.
  • Some great advice from an all-time great Ute and as CJ Stroud said, an “all-world player”
  • Some poor weather in California yesterday.

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes made their way up to Corvallis yesterday. You can catch the game tonight at 7 pm MT on Pac-12 Network.

