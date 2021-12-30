Around The Hill, 12/30/2021: Ty Jordan, Devin Lloyd, Mystery Cornerback

In Football News...
- Way too many things like this have happened this year for this to just be a coincidence. #LLTJ #LLAL
This was on the floor at Ty's funeral at AT&T Stadium. How ironic. or is it destiny? pic.twitter.com/3314IubZxE— Takka Jordan (@Takka_Jordan) December 29, 2021
- Him comparing Utah to two teams they beat 59-31 and 56-7 drives me pretty crazy. Hang this quote on the wall, Whitt.
Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said scheme wise Utah looks a bit like Michigan State or Purdue.— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) December 29, 2021
“I think we’re just gonna have to go in there and play really hard.”
- CJ Stroud putting some respect on the best LB in the nation.
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud called Devin Lloyd an “all-world player” and the guy on defense that “blows everything up.”— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) December 29, 2021
- Apparently, it’s possible we see someone playing out of position as a CB. The injury bug has affected the Utah secondary more than any other position so this isn’t a complete surprise to hear they have experimented some in practice. Let us know in the comments who you would most want to see play at CB.
- Some great advice from an all-time great Ute and as CJ Stroud said, an “all-world player”
Great question! @DevinLloyd_ has some great advice for young players that helped pave his way to the #RoseBowl https://t.co/XBCFb5CA82 pic.twitter.com/BuOgkcv7xc— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 29, 2021
- Some poor weather in California yesterday.
Rainy weather? Only a minor hurdle for @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/nxjwEpbmFC— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 29, 2021
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes made their way up to Corvallis yesterday. You can catch the game tonight at 7 pm MT on Pac-12 Network.
Off to Oregon pic.twitter.com/cPZd3SdYo4— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) December 29, 2021
