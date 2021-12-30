Utah v Oregon State Game Thread

Game Notes:

Utah travels to Corvallis to take on the struggling Beavers. At the beginning of the season, Oregon State was projected to finish 4th or 5th in the PAC 12 but has instead begun the season with a 2-10 record and 0-2 in conference play. Oregon State’s only wins have come against Nicholls and Portland State. Utah is coming off a gritty 55-50 win at home against Fresno State and has an 8-4 record and 1-1 in conference play.

First Thoughts:

So glad to have Branden Carlsen back in the lineup. Suffered an injury in December against USC and was about to return until he entered into COVID safety protocols last week. He brings a big presence in the paint that Utah was sorely missing the last few weeks. Oregon State is missing several players due to injury and COVID safety protocols, so certainly an advantage for the Utes. Oregon State only has nine available players for this game, so depth could be an issue. Utah is still without Boystyn Holt for the season and Dusan Mohorcic until mid-January through injury.

First Half:

Oregon State looking extremely motivated at the start of the game. Around the 13 minute mark, Jenkins finding his range with a couple of threes to help the Utes out. He’s been streaky this season, but it would be great to see him get going. Utah has been extremely sloppy throughout the first half; with a little over 7 minutes left in the first half, Utah has six turnovers to the Beavers 1, and Oregon State leads 29-25. Jarod Lucas is coming out firing for Oregon State and has 12 points with a little over 5 minutes left in the first half; especially concerning since he’s averaging 12.9 points per game on the season so far. Oregon State has opened up a big lead with just under 3 minutes in the half now up 43-29; Utes are really in trouble so far.

Utah trails Oregon State 47-38 at the half. The Beavers led by as much as 14 but the Utes are able to get it back within 9. Jarod Lucas is the Beavers leading scorer with 14 points, and David Jenkins Jr. leads the Utes with 13 points. Oregon State is shooting 62.5% from the field and 66.7% from 3 point range. The Utes are outrebounding the Beavers 16-10, but Utah is committing 11 turnovers to the Beavers 3. The Utes are shooting the ball well in the first half at 50% from the field and 58.3% from 3 point range, but if we continue to turn it over, it will be extremely difficult to find a way back against a short-handed Beavers team.

Second Half:

20:00-With the Beavers shorthanded it will be interesting to see how the Utes attack in the second half. Roman Silva and Tre’ Williams each have 2 personal fouls for Oregon State and Silva had to sit through stretches in the first half which gave Utah a significant height advantage.

16:00- What a turnaround?!? Just like that Utah is right back in it only down 51-52. Both Gach making his presence known after only 2 points in the first half he now has 5 in the second so far. Utah is playing tough on defense and contesting every shot for the Beavers.

11:00- David Jenkins Jr. came to play tonight. At times in the first half he was single handedly keeping us in the game and he once again continues to hit big shots. He is 5-7 from 3 point range and has 16 points on the night. After Oregon State extended their lead Utah has continued to battle back and trails 60-63. Great fight between both teams and should make for a great finish.

8:00- How is Oregon State shooting so well right now!?!? They are shooting 56.6% from the field which is just insane. Utah isn’t shooting terribly at 47.9% but there’s no way we can comeback if they continue to shoot like that. This is an Oregon State team who came into tonight averaging 67.2 points per game and they now have 70. Utah down 62-70, let’s go Utes, we desperately need some defense right now.

4:00- Everytime we inch our way back into the game we cause some self-inflicted injuries. Oregon State has 21 points off turnovers to Utah’s 6 on the night. Oregon State leads 76-67.

2:00- Utah now has 20 turnovers on the night. Jenkins Jr. we could sure use some of the hot shooting right about now. Utah trails 69-76.

1:00- Utah gives up a huge offensive rebound and now have to foul and desperately hope the Beavers miss if they want to get back in the game. Utah down 72-79 and Branden Carlson just fouled out; huge hill to climb.

Final Thoughts:

Utah falls in Corvallis as Oregon State beats Utah 88-76. You can’t help but feel this is a huge missed opportunity for the Utes. Oregon State has been hugely disappointing after being projected to finish 4th or 5th in the Pac 12 and beginning the season with a 2-10 record but to their credit they shot lights out tonight. Oregon State looked and played like a desperate team and you could tell from the beginning they desperately wanted this win tonight. Jarod Lucas leads all scorers with 25 points and David Jenkins Jr. finishes with 22 points; although it’s important to note he scored 13 in the first half and most of his second half points came in the final 3 minutes of the game. Tough loss for Utah. The Utes will have to quickly pick themselves up and prepare for their next game on Saturday.

Next up: Utah @ Oregon, Saturday 1/1 8:30pm MST