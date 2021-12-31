How to watch the 108th Rose Bowl Game: No. 11 Utah vs. No. 6 Ohio State

Happy New Year! As we begin 2022, the Utes look to win a Rose Bowl championship to go with their Sugar Bowl and Fiesta Bowl championships. The Utes earned their Rose Bowl berth by winning the Pac-12 Championship. This is Utah’s first appearance in the Rose Bowl, which will be the game’s 108th playing. The Utes are 10-3 on the season and went 8-1 in Pac-12 play. Utah shot back up the College Football Playoff poll landing at No. 11 in the final rankings.

The Ohio State Buckeyes come into the Rose Bowl ranked No. 6 in the CFP rankings and were selected by the Rose Bowl as an at-large with a 10-2 record. Since the Big Ten champion, Michigan Wolverines were picked to play in the CFP by being in the top four the Rose Bowl picked the highest-ranked Big Ten team to fill the opening, which happened to be Ohio State. Ohio State lost this season to Oregon and Michigan, which bumped them from the Big Ten title game and CFP consideration. The Buckeyes have had four of their best players opt out of the bowl game to prepare for the NFL Draft. The news of the opt-outs has affected the betting line moving it from 6.5 for OSU to 4.

Unable to join the festivities in Pasadena? Here’s how to enjoy the game:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Jan. 1, 3:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California

Channel:

ESPN

Spread:

Ohio State -4, per DraftKings*

TV Broadcast Team:

Chris Fowler (play by play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Holly Rowe (sideline)

Radio Coverage:

ESPN700

Watch Online:

*Odds/lines subject to change. Terms and Conditions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.