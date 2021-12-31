Around The Hill, 12/31/2021: Moment of Loudness, 3-Star WR, COVID Protocols

In Football News...
- Once a Ute, always a Ute.
Family. #ProUtes @MarcusWilliams @TheEricRowe pic.twitter.com/f8SMcoz8rE— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 30, 2021
- This is so special. Big thanks to the Rose Bowl and Ohio State for allowing this to happen.
To the Utah Football Family:— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 30, 2021
The Moment of Loudness is coming to the @rosebowlgame. It will take place either at the last break in the 3rd quarter or the first break in the 4th quarter.
For A Lowe and Ty, let’s make this the loudest one yet. #22forever ♥️ pic.twitter.com/uHfm4ODryl
- If you will be watching the game from home, Utah Football has a plan for you to take part in honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.
FANS! We have an idea, but we need your help!— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) December 31, 2021
If you’re watching the game from home, we’d love you to turn on your phone lights, and have a moment of loudness at home! Film it, and tweet your video at us on Saturday during the game! #22forever ♥️ https://t.co/oIBJMBiBER
- Justius Lowe is a very talented 3-star WR who committed to Utah but did not sign during the early signing period. Florida is reportedly interested in bringing him in for an official visit and it sounds like he shares that interest.
- Another great award for the future Utah Football head coach.
The Rose Bowl Game Scholar Athlete award is presented to the top student-athlete based on academic achievement and community involvement. Congrats to @brit_covey2 & @BRobinson_42.— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 30, 2021
https://t.co/PDL7CNs21A pic.twitter.com/Kq9dLKVpdv
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes lost an ugly one to the Beavers last night.
Final from Corvallis... pic.twitter.com/kSjYKfIRbT— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) December 31, 2021
In Pac-12 News...
- The Pac-12 has updated its COVID protocols. The biggest difference is reducing the quarantine period for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to 5 days. The full details can be found here.
