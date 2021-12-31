 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 12/31/2021: Moment of Loudness, 3-Star WR, COVID Protocols

1 day until the Rose Bowl

  • Once a Ute, always a Ute.
  • This is so special. Big thanks to the Rose Bowl and Ohio State for allowing this to happen.
  • If you will be watching the game from home, Utah Football has a plan for you to take part in honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe.
  • Justius Lowe is a very talented 3-star WR who committed to Utah but did not sign during the early signing period. Florida is reportedly interested in bringing him in for an official visit and it sounds like he shares that interest.
  • Another great award for the future Utah Football head coach.

  • The Runnin’ Utes lost an ugly one to the Beavers last night.

  • The Pac-12 has updated its COVID protocols. The biggest difference is reducing the quarantine period for asymptomatic individuals from 10 days to 5 days. The full details can be found here.

