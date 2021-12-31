State of the Pac-12: Bowl Edition

When Oregon began the year by traveling to Columbus and pulling off a massive upset of Ohio State, it got the nation's attention. Now, the hopes of salvaging national respect will rest on Utah's shoulders. Below is a recap of every PAC 12 team's bowl game.

Jimmy Kimmel Bowl- Oregon State v Utah State

Utah State 24 Oregon State 13

It seems ever since Oregon State beat Utah at home, the Beavers have taken a nosedive. The following week they lost to Cal on the road; they then lost in double overtime to Colorado before falling to Oregon in the final game of the regular season. They had high hopes of finishing the season on a high note against Utah State, but the Aggies have shown tremendous resilience and closed the season on a high note. On Cooper Legas's first-ever collegiate pass attempt, he threw a 62 yard TD pass, and Utah State rolled to a 24-13 victory. Utah State was just more physical and never let up after Oregon State scored in the first few minutes of the game.

Holiday Bowl- UCLA v NC State

Game Canceled due to COVID Concerns at UCLA

Well, you can't lose if you don't play the game. Just hours before kickoff UCLA announced they could not play due to COVID concerns among the team. Hours before kickoff, some UCLA players tested positive, and several players would have been ineligible due to contact tracing. Needless to say, NC State was livid because they only learned of their withdrawal minutes before it was announced on social media. With the Holiday Bowl unable to find an alternative opponent on such short notice, the game was canceled, and NC State was awarded the trophy.

Alamo Bowl- Oregon v Oklahoma

Oklahoma 47 Oregon 32

Oregon will have a lot of soul searching prior to their season kicking off in 2022. In mid-November, this team had aspirations to play in the College Football Playoff and compete for a National Championship. Then, they got obliterated by Utah twice in 13 days, and their head coach left the program for Miami a few days later, and their star player opted out of the Alamo Bowl. It looked like it would be competitive early in this game, but then Oregon lost star defender Noah Sewell, safety Daymon David, and cornerback Dontae Manning, and the game quickly got away from them. The Ducks found themselves down 30-3 at the half but managed to find more of an offensive rhythm in the second half to make the score more respectable. Travis Dye was the star on offense, along with a great effort from Anthony Brown with three touchdown passes, but it was too little too late. The Ducks will hope that Travis Dye will recommit to the team for at least one more, but with a new coach coming in, this game certainly left more questions than answers.

Vegas Bowl- Arizona State v Wisconsin

Wisconsin 20 Arizona State 13

To be fair, this was always going to be an uphill battle for the Sun Devils. They missed several players due to injury and opted out for the NFL Draft. The most notable players absent were running back Rachaad White and their top two cornerbacks on defense. Arizona State dug themselves into an early 20-6 hole at halftime but managed to fight back with a touchdown in the 3rd quarter. Unfortunately, Arizona State had two stalled drives and punted with a little under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter. Wisconsin went on a 10-minute drive to end the game and took away any chance of an Arizona State comeback.

Sun Bowl- Washington State v Central Michigan

Central Michigan 24 Washington State 21

Each team had opponents rescheduled due to COVID. Washington State was initially scheduled to play Miami, and Central Michigan was originally scheduled to play in the Arizona Bowl against Boise State. Instead, they were rescheduled for the Sun Bowl. Washington State found themselves trailing 21-0 at the half. The Cougars then changed at quarterback, replacing the ineffective Jayden de Laura for Victor Gabalis. Despite a furious rally in the second half which brought the Cougars to within 3, their final drive came up inches short on a 4th down attempt, and Central Michigan took a few kneel downs to close out the game.

Bowl Standings Per Conference

1. Big Ten Bowl Record: 5-0 (1.000)

Big Ten Teams in Bowl Games: 9

2. American Bowl Record: 4-0 (1.000)

American Teams in Bowl Games: 7

3. Mountain West Bowl Record: 5-1 (.833)

Mountain West Teams in Bowl Games: 8

4. FBS Independents Bowl Record: 3-1 (.750)

Independent Teams in Bowl Games: 4

5. Sun Belt Bowl Record: 3-1 (.750)

Sun Belt Teams in Bowl Games: 4

6. Big 12 Bowl Record: 2-2 (.500)

Big 12 Teams in Bowl Games: 7

7. MAC Bowl Record: 3-5 (.375)

MAC Teams in Bowl Games: 8

8. Conference USA Bowl Record: 3-6 (.333)

Conference USA Teams in Bowl Games: 8

9. ACC Bowl Record: 1-4 (.200)

ACC Teams in Bowl Games: 10

10. SEC Bowl Record: 1-7 (.125)

SEC Teams in Bowl Games: 13

11. Pac-12 Bowl Record: 0-4 (.000)

Pac-12 Teams in Bowl Games: 6