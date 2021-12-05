The Granddaddy of them All: Utah to take on Ohio State in the 108th Rose Bowl

Utah fans, it’s official, the Utes will be in Pasadena on New Years Day to play in the Rose Bowl as Pac-12 Champions. After the game on Friday, while it was unofficial since all the other games had to happen through Saturday, it was made officially office on Sunday as the Utes will take on Ohio State, who was selected as the highest-rated Big Ten team since Michigan, the Big Ten champ, was selected for the College Football Playoff. This will be the first time that the two teams have played since 1986 when I was just a year old, and it didn’t end well for the Utes losing 64-6.

Obviously, we’ll get into it more as we get closer to the big game, but OSU is incredibly talented. CJ Stroud, their QB, is a Heisman-level quarterback, and that wide receiving group may be the most talented in the entire country. That’s where I think I’m most concerned about this matchup is that group of receivers against this young secondary. While on the other side Oregon and Michigan supplied a blueprint to move the ball and score points of offense, and they both did it in manners that Utah enjoys — running the ball and play action.

Regardless, the next four weeks are going to be a blast, and just like Vegas, Pasadena will be packed with Utah fans. I’ll see you there.