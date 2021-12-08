Block U is looking for site contributors

Block U is looking for a site contributors to work alongside site managers to help lead and oversee content on the site. If you are a Utah fan and enjoy writing and talking all things Hoosiers this could be the perfect paid opportunity for you!

What does the role entail?

This person is in charge of writing, blogging and contributing to Block U. In addition, this person will be responsible for helping bring readers quality coverage of everything Utes.

What qualifications should you have?

Our best candidates will:

Have a passion for Utah athletics.

Have writing and/or digital media experience — and experience writing about college sports and/or Utah is a plus.

The ability to edit and write clean copy.

The ability to communicate efficiently.

Be comfortable working in a remote environment.

How do you apply?

To apply, please submit a cover letter detailing why you’re the best person for the role, a resume showcasing any previous writing and/or digital media experience, and one writing sample showing what you can do in this role. You must submit all items to be considered for this opportunity. All items should be submitted to Shane Roberts, current site manager of Block U. Please email the materials to shane.roberts03@gmail.com. Please headline the subject of the email as “Block U: Contributor application”

Vox Media, SB Nation and Block U are committed to bringing you coverage of the Utes from a diverse array of voices and perspectives. If your experience and background do not perfectly align with every single thing we’re looking for, but you believe you have the ability to thrive in this role, we encourage you to apply.