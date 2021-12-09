Ford, Tafua Take Home Morris Trophy Honors

Utah’s post-season honors continue to roll in, as offensive lineman Nick Ford, and defensive lineman Mika Tafua were awarded the Morris Trophy today, an honor that goes to the PAC-12’s top defensive and offensive lineman.

The Morris Trophy is unique in that it is voted on by the players, so it should come as no surprise that the conference’s sack leader and most productive offensive lineman were this season’s recipients after the Utes dominated most of their conference schedule in dramatic fashion.

Since 1980, only five schools have swept the award, making this a particularly rare accomplishment for the duo. They join former Utes Star Lotulelei, Nate Orchard, Isaac Asiata and Bradlee Anae as recipients. Utah now ties Stanford with six recipients, tied for 6th most in the PAC-12.