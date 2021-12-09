MUSS Wins Top Student Section of the Year

The Mighty Utah Student Section lived up to their name in 2021, and the nation took note. ESPN and Taco Bell have partnered to award the university’s famed MUSS with the Live Mas Student Section of the Year.

This is the third time the award has been granted, with Penn State and Texas A&M previously receiving the honor. As winners, Taco Bell will send 500 members of the MUSS to the Rose Bowl at no cost and place them in a special student section, helping to bring a big part Rice-Eccles electric atmosphere to Pasadena.

The MUSS beat out Iowa, Penn State and Georgia, three blue-chip programs, on their way to their first such honor.