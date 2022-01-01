 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/1/2022: Rose Bowl, Tavion Thomas, and LeVar Burton

Today is the day!

By Trent.Southwick

Hey folks and welcome to 2022! Here is what you need to know as we kick off the new year with the Utes playing in the Rose Bowl.

In Football News...

  • It’s game day.
  • Josh Newman at the Salt Lake Tribune wrote up a story on Tavion Thomas, who grew up an Ohio State fan, and the path that led him to Utah.
  • Reading Rainbow and Star Trek fans rejoice! LeVar Burton will be handling coin toss duties for the Rose Bowl.
  • #LLTJ #LLAL
  • Rose Bowl parking will also be limited but they will honor prepaid parking passes.

Around the College Football...

  • In case you missed it, Alabama and Georgia became just the second and third SEC teams to win their bowl games this year.

