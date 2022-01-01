Around The Hill, 1/1/2022: Rose Bowl, Tavion Thomas, and LeVar Burton

Hey folks and welcome to 2022! Here is what you need to know as we kick off the new year with the Utes playing in the Rose Bowl.
In Football News...
- It’s game day.
In life, few things are certain, but we know one thing for sure.— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 1, 2022
Utah, it's time to smell the roses. #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gwf2diJ0YR
- Josh Newman at the Salt Lake Tribune wrote up a story on Tavion Thomas, who grew up an Ohio State fan, and the path that led him to Utah.
- Reading Rainbow and Star Trek fans rejoice! LeVar Burton will be handling coin toss duties for the Rose Bowl.
Rehearsal for tomorrow’s coin toss.— LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021
#RoseBowl
@RoseParade pic.twitter.com/QGvJodTNcL
- #LLTJ #LLAL
It’s GANG over Everything‼️— Coach Joey Moss (@Coach_JoeyMoss) December 31, 2021
Forever in college football history and forever in our hearts #22Forever pic.twitter.com/75wEg2wDQw
- As shared in BlockU’s Official Rose Bowl Travel Guide, if you are going to the game download the Clear app to make getting into the stadium easier and faster.
It's been said many times, but use the Clear app to help expedite your process. You don't have to pay anything, but it will make things faster. https://t.co/kBfb8c8xcy— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) December 31, 2021
- Rose Bowl parking will also be limited but they will honor prepaid parking passes.
Plan accordingly and arrive early. #RoseBowl— Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) January 1, 2022
⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SF51vHoOmb
Around the College Football...
- In case you missed it, Alabama and Georgia became just the second and third SEC teams to win their bowl games this year.
BAMA VS GEORGIA ROUND 2— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 1, 2022
The CFP Championship Game is SET! pic.twitter.com/iTVMUswU4Q
