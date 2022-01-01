The Rose Bowl: Utah vs Ohio State Open Game Thread

It’s here. It’s game day from Pasadena. The Pac-12 champs are taking on Ohio State in the Granddaddy of them All, the Rose Bowl. Utah fans have invaded Los Angeles for an experience we’ve been waiting on for years. It’s been 13 emotional games for this football team, and for the season to culminate in the Rose Bowl is story book. The Buckeyes await and are the biggest test the Utes have faced in years, but a foe this team deserves to test themselves against.

One last game for a special group, and let’s give 22% more to welcome the new year.

See you at the Rose Bowl. If not, join us here.

GO UTES!