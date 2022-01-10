 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/10/2022: Utah Football Uniforms, Clark Phillips III, National Championship

By Trent.Southwick

2021 Pac-12 Championship - Oregon v Utah Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Here’s a look at Coach Whitt catching up with Tim Patrick and Garett Bolles at the Bronco’s game the other day.
  • West Coast Football ranked the Top 10 best Pac-12 football uniforms of 2021. Utah got 2 of the top 10, including the #1 spot. The only problem with these rankings is that the Oregon “eggshell” uniform was on the list and that is just wrong.
  • Lamar Jackson showed Tyler Huntley some love yesterday.
  • Brett McMurphy of Action Network released his “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 for 2022 with Utah checking in at #10. Oregon was the only other Pac-12 team in the top 25 at #16. ASU, USC, UCLA, BYU, and Florida were all listed as part of “The Next 25”.
  • Clark Phillips III spoke with KSL Sports and shared some thoughts on the 2021 season.
  • Jaylon Glover is out there recruiting!
  • Here are some pictures of former Ute John Penisini posing with other former Utes throughout the season.

Around College Football...

  • I want one of these.
  • Alabama Football Hype Video
  • Georgia Football Hype Video

