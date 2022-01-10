Around The Hill, 1/10/2022: Utah Football Uniforms, Clark Phillips III, National Championship

In Football News...
- Here’s a look at Coach Whitt catching up with Tim Patrick and Garett Bolles at the Bronco’s game the other day.
Utah Football Family. #ProUtes @gbolles72 @Tpstreets @UtahCoachWhitt pic.twitter.com/qbN444tQr1— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 9, 2022
- West Coast Football ranked the Top 10 best Pac-12 football uniforms of 2021. Utah got 2 of the top 10, including the #1 spot. The only problem with these rankings is that the Oregon “eggshell” uniform was on the list and that is just wrong.
- Lamar Jackson showed Tyler Huntley some love yesterday.
LETZ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOO‼️‼️‼️‼️SNOOP DA TROOP‼️‼️ https://t.co/EpK1qKbhmK— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) January 9, 2022
- Brett McMurphy of Action Network released his “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 for 2022 with Utah checking in at #10. Oregon was the only other Pac-12 team in the top 25 at #16. ASU, USC, UCLA, BYU, and Florida were all listed as part of “The Next 25”.
- Clark Phillips III spoke with KSL Sports and shared some thoughts on the 2021 season.
- Jaylon Glover is out there recruiting!
I’ll be down there this weekend— Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) January 9, 2022
- Here are some pictures of former Ute John Penisini posing with other former Utes throughout the season.
One more of my dawg #Dcock #Congo! @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/e9tQeROxYc— John Penisini (@Dub_jayy_boy) January 9, 2022
Around College Football...
- I want one of these.
Perry the Pylon swag #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/LiJcd7xPan— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 9, 2022
- Alabama Football Hype Video
Balance is something you create. #NationalChampionship #RollTide pic.twitter.com/yEz4d67rv0— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) January 10, 2022
- Georgia Football Hype Video
|— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 10, 2022
️ Voiced by: @Terrell_Davis#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/Qlg5LBaa8U
