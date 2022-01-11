Around The Hill, 1/11/2022: Coach Prime, Pac-12 QBs, Georgia

Congratulations to Georgia Football on winning the National Championship last night! They played a great game. Now here are some links to get your day started!
In Football News...
- Jaylon Glover won the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football Award. This guy is a beast. He’s gonna break some records in SLC.
Congrats to Lake Gibson High School 4⭐️ RB Jaylon Glover for winning the 2021 FL Mr. Football award. Jaylon is the true definition of HS football #Royalty. FL 7A Player of the Year (2021) & #3 all-time rusher in Polk County. He’ll make an immediate impact in SLC @officiallyyjay1 pic.twitter.com/NF19ccUq3J— BnB Graphics (@bnbgraphics) January 10, 2022
- Coach Prime has signed a former Utah OT
Former Ute Simi Moala has signed with Coach Prime and Jackson State— Porter Larsen (@Larsen_ESPN) January 11, 2022
He’s the first Polynesian player to sign with JSU
- Get to know Brant Kuithe!
.@Brantkuithe14 is coming back for the 2022 season! Get to know him and find out what compelled him to return for '22 in the latest episode of #FullFieldFacts. @GiannaColosimo | #UBoyz #tnt pic.twitter.com/BXTGZvSGK9— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 10, 2022
In Basketball News...
- No game on Thursday
Thursday’s game at Arizona State has been due to health & safety protocols within the Sun Devil’s program. #GoUtes | #Pac12MBB pic.twitter.com/IQECnp84zX— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 11, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks are ranked #4
Ranked No. 4 & ready for . #L2L pic.twitter.com/sT4UmZXqsS— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 10, 2022
Around the Pac-12...
- Dorian Thompson-Robinson announced he will be returning for the 2022 season.
See you in 2022! pic.twitter.com/i7rLl9zY8S— DTR (@DoriansTweets) January 10, 2022
- USC QB Jaxson Dart has entered the transfer portal. BYU fans have been drooling over this possibility for the past month. Utah did not pursue Jaxson Dart out of high school but BYU heavily recruited him. You can read more about his connections to the Utah schools in this article by Josh Newman at the Salt Lake Tribune.
2021 4-star QB Jaxson Dart entered the transfer portal after passing for 1,353 yards and 9 TD during his true freshman season at USC @RyanYoungRivals @rivalsmike https://t.co/FCt4vPEl3R— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) January 10, 2022
- Wow. Arizona may actually be good next year.
ITS PERSONAL!!! pic.twitter.com/gt5Gh1ZTUk— Jayden de Laura (@jayden_delaura) January 11, 2022
Around College Football...
- Georgia won their first national championship since 1980. Congrats Bulldogs!
#GoDawgs #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/4kgE4VAbhK— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) January 11, 2022
