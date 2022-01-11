 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/11/2022: Coach Prime, Pac-12 QBs, Georgia

By Trent.Southwick
Congratulations to Georgia Football on winning the National Championship last night! They played a great game. Now here are some links to get your day started!

In Football News...

  • Jaylon Glover won the Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football Award. This guy is a beast. He’s gonna break some records in SLC.
  • Coach Prime has signed a former Utah OT
  • Get to know Brant Kuithe!

In Basketball News...

  • No game on Thursday

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks are ranked #4

Around the Pac-12...

  • Dorian Thompson-Robinson announced he will be returning for the 2022 season.
  • USC QB Jaxson Dart has entered the transfer portal. BYU fans have been drooling over this possibility for the past month. Utah did not pursue Jaxson Dart out of high school but BYU heavily recruited him. You can read more about his connections to the Utah schools in this article by Josh Newman at the Salt Lake Tribune.
  • Wow. Arizona may actually be good next year.

Around College Football...

  • Georgia won their first national championship since 1980. Congrats Bulldogs!

