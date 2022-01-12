 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/12/2022: “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 Polls, DL Coach Sione Po’uha, Bamidele Olaseni

By Trent.Southwick

In Football News...

  • The final AP poll was released with Utah finishing at #12. Others of interest include BYU #19, Oregon #22, USU #24. Each FBS school in the state finished in the Top-25.
  • Here is a detailed look at all of the AP ballots. Utah’s highest mark was #6 from Leah Vann who covers LSU. Utah’s lowest mark was #16 from Steve Batterson who covers Iowa.
  • In 247 Sports’ “way-too-early” top-25 rankings, Utah is #8. Other Pac-12 teams include Oregon at #13 and USC at #23.
  • In CBS’s “way-too-early” top-25 rankings, Utah is ranked #13. Other Pac-12 teams include USC at #14 and Oregon at #18.
  • Pro Football Focus ranked former Ute Marcus Williams as the #8 free agent in this year’s class.
  • Utah is tied for the 9th best odds to win the College Football National Championship next year.
  • Defensive line coach Sione Po’uha announced his retirement. Thanks for everything, coach!
  • I have a feeling Jaylon Glover is gonna get us a lot of commits over the next few years. Probably not this one though.

In Basketball News...

  • You can check out Craig Smith’s weekly press conference.
  • Update on Branden Carlson

In Gymnastics News...

  • This is one of the biggest meets of the year. Be there!
  • The Red Rocks got some well-deserved recognition for their performance last week.

Around the Pac-12...

  • Dan Lanning, the new Oregon head coach, was the defensive coordinator for the National Championship winning Georgia Bulldogs. His first game as the Oregon head coach will be against his former team, Georgia.

