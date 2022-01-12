Around The Hill, 1/12/2022: “Way-Too-Early” Top 25 Polls, DL Coach Sione Po’uha, Bamidele Olaseni

In Football News...
- The final AP poll was released with Utah finishing at #12. Others of interest include BYU #19, Oregon #22, USU #24. Each FBS school in the state finished in the Top-25.
The Final AP Top 25 of the season is here— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 11, 2022
Which team deserves a higher ranking? pic.twitter.com/cR65gJ7g9W
- Here is a detailed look at all of the AP ballots. Utah’s highest mark was #6 from Leah Vann who covers LSU. Utah’s lowest mark was #16 from Steve Batterson who covers Iowa.
Final #APTop25 ballots: pic.twitter.com/1BjSA5NfKC— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 11, 2022
- Jon Wilner at Mercury News released his “ridiculously early” top-25 rankings for 2022. Wilner placed Utah at #6, Oregon at #17, and USC at #24. One surprise was Florida at #7.
- In ESPN’s “way-too-early” top-25 rankings, Utah checks in at #7. Other Pac-12 teams included Oregon at #12 and USC at #22.
- In Bleacher Reports “super early” top-25, they put Utah at #5. Oregon was the only other Pac-12 team included, checking in at #13.
- In the Athletic’s “too early” top-25, Utah is ranked #4. Oregon was the only other Pac-12 team at #16. ($)
- In Sports Illustrated’s “way-too-early” top-25 rankings, Utah comes in at #5. Other Pac-12 teams include USC at #13 and Oregon at #20.
Despite its #NationalChampionship game loss, Alabama, as usual, won't be going anywhere #RollTide— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 11, 2022
Bama leads @ByPatForde's Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2022: https://t.co/V2WafOcrhr pic.twitter.com/AYLLF0IDyY
- In 247 Sports’ “way-too-early” top-25 rankings, Utah is #8. Other Pac-12 teams include Oregon at #13 and USC at #23.
- In CBS’s “way-too-early” top-25 rankings, Utah is ranked #13. Other Pac-12 teams include USC at #14 and Oregon at #18.
- Pro Football Focus ranked former Ute Marcus Williams as the #8 free agent in this year’s class.
- Utah is tied for the 9th best odds to win the College Football National Championship next year.
January 11, 2022
- Defensive line coach Sione Po’uha announced his retirement. Thanks for everything, coach!
Thank you, Coach @Pouha91! Forever a Ute.— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 11, 2022
Read about his retirement here: https://t.co/OFymTwCB5c pic.twitter.com/KccJ1gQvWE
- Hans Olsen and Scott Garrard shared their end of season Top 10 players in the state of Utah.
- Bamidele Olaseni was given a shoutout by the NFL.
Introducing the International Player Pathway Class of 2022 featuring athletes from @NFLBrasil, @nflmx, @NFLAfrica, @NFLUK, @NFLFrance and @NFLDeutschland!— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2022
Good luck and can't wait to see you on Sundays! pic.twitter.com/F4LQ7UjTUW
- I have a feeling Jaylon Glover is gonna get us a lot of commits over the next few years. Probably not this one though.
#GoUtes https://t.co/JCFp06vrfE pic.twitter.com/l3m2RjE7Vq— Jaylon “2 Piece” Glover (@officiallyyjay1) January 12, 2022
In Basketball News...
- You can check out Craig Smith’s weekly press conference.
"Tough times don't last, tough people do."— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 11, 2022
Watch Utah Basketball's weekly press conference ️
https://t.co/ulYycP6C16 pic.twitter.com/bC6fvuWxMG
- Update on Branden Carlson
Branden Carlson was at practice yesterday watching. He's doing well, but they're hoping for a 2-3 week recovery.— Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) January 11, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- This is one of the biggest meets of the year. Be there!
#4 @UtahGymnastics vs. #3 Oklahoma!— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 11, 2022
This Friday at 7:30 PM let's get the Huntsman Center rocking!
: https://t.co/VYChoWDSpw
- The Red Rocks got some well-deserved recognition for their performance last week.
4⃣ Red Rocks earned @pac12 honors!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 11, 2022
Freshman of the Week: @ameliemorgan1
Specialist of the Week: @JaedynRucker
Gymnast of the Week: @cristal_isaa
Coaches Choice: @Jillian44090888
| https://t.co/1IbtvnUk8H#L2L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/uRCFMQIBlj
Around the Pac-12...
- Dan Lanning, the new Oregon head coach, was the defensive coordinator for the National Championship winning Georgia Bulldogs. His first game as the Oregon head coach will be against his former team, Georgia.
Congratulations to @CoachDanLanning on winning the national championship with a defensive effort.— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) January 11, 2022
Time to go to work in Eugene! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/920Lnywhqw
