Around The Hill, 1/13/2022: Eric Weddle, Quinton Ganther, Mika Tafua

In Football News...
- Eric Weddle is back! The Rams have signed him to play in the playoffs. He will join another former Ute, Terrell Burgess in the Rams Secondary.
Rams signing safety Eric Weddle. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/hdGXy0GsJ1— NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2022
- Mark Harlan granted him a leave of absence for this opportunity.
I have granted him a leave of absence from the AD Advisory Board. Seemed like a reasonable reason.....lets goooo @weddlesbeard! https://t.co/dW7yKNAsun— Mark Harlan (@MarkHarlan_AD) January 12, 2022
- Utah RB Jaylon Glover was recently interviewed on this podcast.
The latest episode of the State of Florida Recruiting H.Q. podcast is live.— Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) January 12, 2022
This week's guests: @ApopkaFootball
2023 DE/LB @Kavencall7 (@UCF_Football commit) and former @LakeGibsonFB and current @Utah_Football RB @officiallyyjay1 (2021 Mr. Football)https://t.co/slBQZ1F4sd
- Former Utah RB Quinton Ganther has been hired to be the new RB coach. It will be exciting to see what he can do with the talent in our RB room and what he can do on the recruiting trail.
Welcome to the family, Coach Ganther!— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 12, 2022
Our new running backs coach has been named: https://t.co/E48KtSDZV1 pic.twitter.com/oLg3bjegZ9
- Apparently, the Quinton Ganther hire has been a long time coming.
This Utah search for a new RB coach started w/ Quinton Ganther. When Utah hired Troy Taylor, TT wanted his guy McDonald over Ganther. At 1 point during that tenure, Utah nearly hired Ganther. In the end, McDonald has a nice new gig & Whittingham gets his long-coveted RB Coach.— Alex Markham (@AMarkhamRivals) January 13, 2022
- Kyle Whittingham led all Pac-12 coaches in bonuses earned. Well deserved, coach.
2021 CFB Coaching Bonuses per USA TODAY— SportsPac12 (@SportsPac12) January 12, 2022
$655K—Kyle Whittingham, Utah
$650K—Mario Cristobal, Oregon*
$150K—Herm Edwards, ASU
$70K—Chip Kelly, UCLA
$25K—Justin Wilcox, Cal
$25K—Jonathan Smith, OSU
*Forfeited when left for Miami
Reason for bonuses:https://t.co/WkdARwe6iK
- Coach Harding getting some love.
Top 50 Offensive Line Coaches Of The 2021 Season pic.twitter.com/NWwnXPIj1l— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 12, 2022
- Pretty cool.
The state of Utah has more teams in the final AP rankings of the season than Texas and Florida combined pic.twitter.com/TafZFyDht6— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 12, 2022
- Mika Tafua will be undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. He played the final three games through the pain of the hernia.
— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 13, 2022
Looking forward to seeing what’s next for Mika Tafua. Go show him some love on IG. pic.twitter.com/nuVLHihMoF
- Devin Lloyd confirmed what we all already knew and declared for the draft. This video is great. He has left a mark on this program and is the perfect example of a Utah Man. This team doesn’t win the conference championship and go to the Rose Bowl without him.
U n i t e d— devin lloyd (@DevinLloyd_) January 13, 2022
T o g e t h e r
E t e r n a l
S o l d i e r s pic.twitter.com/NANd09u3TE
- Former Utah DE Xavier Carlton found a landing spot at Cal. Best of luck to him.
Thank you for all your support. It was a tough decision and my family and I decided that Cal Berkeley is where I will continue my academic and athletic pursuit of excellence. Go Bears!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/SPvlwBvrms— Xavier T. Carlton (@xaviercarlton44) January 13, 2022
- Utah fans showed out this year.
5 schools finished 2021 with 100%+ stadium capacity:— Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) January 12, 2022
• Nebraska
• Michigan
• Utah
• Penn State
• Georgia
In Gymnastics News...
- An incredible gesture.
#22Forever— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 12, 2022
If you want to match our donations this season, visit the links:
| https://t.co/sYy4pxWOAm
| https://t.co/iqIVP8oLQV#GoUtes | #L22L pic.twitter.com/sD3G40Y9EL
