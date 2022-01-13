 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 1/13/2022: Eric Weddle, Quinton Ganther, Mika Tafua

New, 2 comments
By Trent.Southwick
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Welcome to Thursday! Here are some links to start your day!

In Football News...

  • Eric Weddle is back! The Rams have signed him to play in the playoffs. He will join another former Ute, Terrell Burgess in the Rams Secondary.
  • Mark Harlan granted him a leave of absence for this opportunity.
  • Utah RB Jaylon Glover was recently interviewed on this podcast.
  • Former Utah RB Quinton Ganther has been hired to be the new RB coach. It will be exciting to see what he can do with the talent in our RB room and what he can do on the recruiting trail.
  • Apparently, the Quinton Ganther hire has been a long time coming.
  • Kyle Whittingham led all Pac-12 coaches in bonuses earned. Well deserved, coach.
  • Coach Harding getting some love.
  • Pretty cool.
  • Mika Tafua will be undergoing surgery for a sports hernia. He played the final three games through the pain of the hernia.
  • Devin Lloyd confirmed what we all already knew and declared for the draft. This video is great. He has left a mark on this program and is the perfect example of a Utah Man. This team doesn’t win the conference championship and go to the Rose Bowl without him.
  • Former Utah DE Xavier Carlton found a landing spot at Cal. Best of luck to him.
  • Utah fans showed out this year.

In Gymnastics News...

  • An incredible gesture.

