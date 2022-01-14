 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Around The Hill, 1/14/2022: Cam Rising, Ryan Peppins, Tom Farden

By Trent.Southwick

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Pro Football Focus released their rankings of the 101 Best College Football Players in 2021. Devin Lloyd is #13 and the only Ute on the list. The Pac-12 has 10 representatives on the list (4th most of any conference behind SEC, Big 10, and ACC).
  • Cam Rising is gonna ball out next year. The biggest question is if the program should craft a Heisman campaign for Rising or Tavion Thomas.
  • Utah signee WR Ryan Peppins was named Mr. Football for the state of Alabama. He made 172 catches for 2,755 yards (16 yards per catch) and 42 touchdowns. The Utes have signed both the Florida and Alabama 2021 Mr. Footballs.
  • Tom VanHaaren of ESPN highlighted the top instant-impact newcomers for 2022 for each top 25 team. Florida transfer LB Mohamoud Diabate gets his pick for the Utes. In 2021, Diabate recorded 89 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss with the Gators.
  • This type of thing can really make a difference in perception from recruits.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Gymnastics head coach Tom Farden has been extended through 2026.
  • The Red Rocks take on #3 Oklahoma tonight at the Huntsman Center. Here are some details for those planning to attend! This is going to be an awesome meet!
  • The early bird (fan) gets the worm (free t-shirt).

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Utah Lacrosse season tickets are on sale now
  • Congratulations to these athletes on their academic achievements.
  • The women’s basketball team found a last minute opponent for this afternoon.

More From Block U

Loading comments...