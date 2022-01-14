Around The Hill, 1/14/2022: Cam Rising, Ryan Peppins, Tom Farden

In Football News...
- Pro Football Focus released their rankings of the 101 Best College Football Players in 2021. Devin Lloyd is #13 and the only Ute on the list. The Pac-12 has 10 representatives on the list (4th most of any conference behind SEC, Big 10, and ACC).
- Cam Rising is gonna ball out next year. The biggest question is if the program should craft a Heisman campaign for Rising or Tavion Thomas.
Top QBs of the 2021 Season pic.twitter.com/eBcFDoki1e— Secret Assistant to the Regional Head Coach (@statsowar) January 13, 2022
- Utah signee WR Ryan Peppins was named Mr. Football for the state of Alabama. He made 172 catches for 2,755 yards (16 yards per catch) and 42 touchdowns. The Utes have signed both the Florida and Alabama 2021 Mr. Footballs.
Thank God! https://t.co/vQxhDuEd2P https://t.co/8oyJ78kHXX— Ryan Peppins (@RPeppins) January 13, 2022
- Tom VanHaaren of ESPN highlighted the top instant-impact newcomers for 2022 for each top 25 team. Florida transfer LB Mohamoud Diabate gets his pick for the Utes. In 2021, Diabate recorded 89 total tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss with the Gators.
- This type of thing can really make a difference in perception from recruits.
.@weddlesbeard repping @Utah_Football in his first media availability back with @RamsNFL pic.twitter.com/1Fns995pAv— Sam Strong (@SamStrong) January 13, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- Gymnastics head coach Tom Farden has been extended through 2026.
Contract =— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 13, 2022
Excited to announce that head coach Tom Farden’s contract has been extended through the 2026 season!
| https://t.co/Aq6cgYFNP8#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/wzrJslpSSb
- The Red Rocks take on #3 Oklahoma tonight at the Huntsman Center. Here are some details for those planning to attend! This is going to be an awesome meet!
*correction doors open at 6! https://t.co/MmeWRMoauU— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 14, 2022
- The early bird (fan) gets the worm (free t-shirt).
First 1,500 people tomorrow at @UtahGymnastics will receive an awesome Red Rocks T-Shirt!— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 14, 2022
Let's get the Huntsman jumping!#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/isaLcFUIVa
Other Utah Sports News...
- Utah Lacrosse season tickets are on sale now
4⃣ home games, 4⃣ chances to see the Utes in SALT LAX CITY in 2022— Utah Lacrosse (@UtahLacrosse) January 13, 2022
Season Tickets ⤵️https://t.co/Duj9606Rkb pic.twitter.com/VR0HTevw2k
- Congratulations to these athletes on their academic achievements.
Please help us in congratulating our STUDENT-Athletes of the month for December! Great job Leilani Melendez of @Utah_Softball and Randon Hostert of @utahbaseball. pic.twitter.com/3K54fl2W5a— Utah Academics (@utahacademics) January 13, 2022
- The women’s basketball team found a last minute opponent for this afternoon.
We have ourselves a GAME, folks!— Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 13, 2022
We will host UC Riverside tomorrow afternoon for a non-conference contest. This game will be closed to fans due to facility conflicts.
We will return to the Huntsman Center on Sunday to take on No. 2 Stanford. https://t.co/Q4n43uFxEu
Loading comments...