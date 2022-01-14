Utes in the NFL: Wild Card Playoffs Edition

Earlier in the week, we brought you an overview of season stats for all former Utes in the NFL this season. Now, it’s playoff time, and we’ll continue this series by giving a preview of the Wild Card round coming this Saturday through Monday, as well as all the former Utes to watch. We’ll continue the series until the last team is standing.

(5) Las Vegas Raiders vs. (4) Cincinnati Bengals

When: Saturday, January 15 at 2:30 pm MT

Where: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

How to Watch: NBC

Las Vegas Raiders:

Jackson Barton (OT)

Jeremiah Poutasi (OG)

Preview: Two Utes in this game, but only Jackson Barton has seen the field in two games this season for the Raiders. The Raiders held off the LA Chargers 35-32 with a game-ending field goal to make the playoffs and officially knock out the LA Chargers (who would have secured a playoff spot had the game ended in a tie). Cincinnati enters the game as 5.5 point favorites.

(6) New England Patriots vs. (3) Buffalo Bills

When: Saturday, January 15 at 6:15 pm MT

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

How to watch: CBS

Buffalo Bills:

Star Lotulelei (NT)

Zach Moss (RB)

Preview: This game will feature two Utes who will certainly see the field. Star Lotulelei has had three sacks this season with 15 total tackles. Zach Moss has featured in 12 games with 337 yards rushing and four TDs. Buffalo is a four-point favorite heading into this game.

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (3) Dallas Cowboys

When: Sunday, January 16 at 2:30 pm MT

Where: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, TX)

How to watch: CBS

San Francisco 49ers:

Mitch Wishnowsky (P)

Dallas Cowboys:

Bradlee Anae (DE)

Bernard Francis (IB)

Preview: The first of two matchups this weekend with Utes playing on both teams. Mitch Wishnowsky continues to be a great asset for the 49ers as he is averaging 45.1 yards per punt, with his longest punt this season coming in at 67 yards. The 49ers managed to win on the road against the LA Rams in the final regular-season game to clinch a playoff spot. Dallas features two Utes who have seen some playing time this year, with Bradlee Anae playing in four games and registering two tackles, and Bernard Francis, who has played in eight games and recorded four tackles. It is doubtful that Bradlee Anae will see playing time after being waived in November and placed on the practice squad after a critical error against the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas enters the game as three-point favorites.

(5) Arizona Cardinals vs. (4) Los Angeles Rams

When: Monday, January 17 at 6:15 pm MT

Where: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, CA)

How to watch: ESPN/ABC

Arizona Cardinals:

Kylie Fitts (DE)

Leki Fotu (DT)

LA Rams:

Terrell Burgess (SS)

Matt Gay (PK)

Eric Weddle (FS)

Preview: Arizona features two Utes who have seen the field quite a bit throughout the season, especially Leki Fotu, who has had considerable time on the field. Leki Fotu has appeared in all 17 games and recorded 17 total tackles. Kylie Fitts has played in six games with one tackle. On the other side of the ball features three former Utes. The most well-known name is Eric Weddle, who made a big splash this week by coming out of retirement to suit up for the Rams in the playoffs. Terrell Burgess and Matt Gay have been key players this season for the Rams. Terrell Burgess has played in 15 games with eight total tackles. Matt Gay has played in 16 games and has made 31 field goals this season with 93.94% accuracy. The LA Rams enter as four-point favorites.