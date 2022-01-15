Utah Basketball vs Arizona Game Thread

Game Notes:

It’s been a week since the Utes have hit the hardwood. Utah was previously scheduled to play in Tempe on Thursday evening against Arizona State until the game was postponed due to Covid health and safety protocols within the Sun Devils program. Now, the Utes will gear up for a trip to Tucson to take on a really good Wildcats team. Arizona comes into the game on a three-game win streak and a 13-1 record overall (their only loss on the road to #19 Tennessee) and 3-0 in conference play. Arizona beat Colorado Thursday night at home 76-55 after a big second-half run. Arizona is currently listed as a #1 seed in a recent bracketology projection by ESPN, so this will be an extremely tough contest for the Utes in a difficult road environment. Bennedict Mathurin is certainly one to watch out for as he leads the Wildcats averaging 18.5 points per game as well as former Ute Pelle Larsson. The Utes enter this contest on a four-game losing streak and are 8-8 overall and 1-4 in conference play. The Utes last played Saturday when they lost at home to Washington State 77-61 behind hot shooting early by the Cougars. The Utes will be without Branden Carlson again as he suffered an appendicitis attack last Friday evening and will be sidelined for a few weeks as he recovers. Carlson’s absence will be a huge blow in an already difficult contest for the Utes; the Utes also continue to be without Boystyn Holt with a season-ending injury.

When: Saturday, January 15 at 6 pm MT

Where: McKale Center (Tucson, AZ)

How to Watch: PAC 12 Network

Next Game: Utah @ Arizona State (rescheduled date) on Monday, January 17 at 2 pm MT on the PAC 12 Network

Follow this thread during the game for instant reaction and analysis as well as final thoughts.