Around The Hill, 1/15/2022: Morgan Scalley, Britain Covey, Grace McCallum

By Trent.Southwick
Utah v BYU Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Let’s kick off the weekend with some links!

In Football News...

  • Britain Covey checks in at #9 nationally. Somebody draft this man!
  • Tim Patrick and John Penisini making the case for Britain Covey to be invited to the Senior Bowl.
  • Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley re-shared a video where he breaks down some bloopers from practice and just some overall comedic coaching tips.
  • Utah LB coach Colton Swan checks in at #5

In Basketball News...

  • Josh Newman at the Salt Lake Tribune has a breakdown of the Runnin’ Utes upcoming slate of games. (3 free articles, then $)

In Gymnastics News...

  • Utah’s 197.775 score is the highest score for any team nationally this season. You can read our write up on the statement win here.
  • Incredible performances all around by the Red Rocks. Highlighted by this 9.975 performance by Grace McCallum. She also won All-Around honors in her Huntsman debut.

Around the Pac-12...

  • Chip Kelly secured another bag.
  • UCLA RB is coming back for 2022
  • Wow. I didn’t see this one coming.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Tennis starts today!
  • The women’s basketball team absolutely destroyed UC Riverside. Thanks to UC Riverside for making the trip so we could get a game in.
  • This was the 100th win of women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts. Congrats, coach!

