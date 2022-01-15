Around The Hill, 1/15/2022: Morgan Scalley, Britain Covey, Grace McCallum

Let’s kick off the weekend with some links!
In Football News...
- Britain Covey checks in at #9 nationally. Somebody draft this man!
final win shares leaders at WR in college football this year by us @PFF— Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) January 14, 2022
Hilltoppers represent pic.twitter.com/UOAB2duFQK
- Tim Patrick and John Penisini making the case for Britain Covey to be invited to the Senior Bowl.
Big facts https://t.co/015NuJVrLe— John Penisini (@Dub_jayy_boy) January 15, 2022
- Defensive Coordinator Morgan Scalley re-shared a video where he breaks down some bloopers from practice and just some overall comedic coaching tips.
Taking it back! https://t.co/CGlQacDwr8— Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) January 14, 2022
- Utah LB coach Colton Swan checks in at #5
Top 50 Linebacker Coaches Of The 2021 Season pic.twitter.com/7fj9qmvObG— Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 14, 2022
In Basketball News...
- Josh Newman at the Salt Lake Tribune has a breakdown of the Runnin’ Utes upcoming slate of games. (3 free articles, then $)
In Gymnastics News...
- Utah’s 197.775 score is the highest score for any team nationally this season. You can read our write up on the statement win here.
LIGHT THE U! #L22L pic.twitter.com/pyVxjJqSHA— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 15, 2022
- Incredible performances all around by the Red Rocks. Highlighted by this 9.975 performance by Grace McCallum. She also won All-Around honors in her Huntsman debut.
ARE U KIDDING ME GRACE MCCALLUM It's a 9.975 for Grace!!!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 15, 2022
ESPN2
https://t.co/HQBTRkHEDL pic.twitter.com/ffaLtEUsgo
Around the Pac-12...
- Chip Kelly secured another bag.
- .— UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) January 14, 2022
➡️: https://t.co/iTqt6pdYZh#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/loEDwqHcW7
- UCLA RB is coming back for 2022
Not done yet.. pic.twitter.com/VrhNS6Ggw2— Zach Charbonnet (@zachcharbon) January 14, 2022
- Wow. I didn’t see this one coming.
Oregon RB Travis Dye has entered the portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He's run for 3,000-plus yards in his career.https://t.co/yL7QFLsQsF— Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 14, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- Tennis starts today!
Saturday's the day!— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) January 14, 2022
We open the season with 2️⃣ matches against Idaho State (12 p.m. & 6 p.m.) #GoUtes https://t.co/uNY8MiFvU2
Season Opener Set for Saturday!— Utah Women's Tennis (@UteWomensTennis) January 14, 2022
We host Dixie State for ✌ matches (9 a.m. & 3 p.m.) at the George S. Eccles Tennis Center!#GoUtes https://t.co/B2zowVa613
- The women’s basketball team absolutely destroyed UC Riverside. Thanks to UC Riverside for making the trip so we could get a game in.
UTES WIN ‼️— Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 14, 2022
Utah, 89. UCR, 48.
These smiles say it all. Join us on Sunday as we take on No. 2 Stanford at 12p! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/HC8HP5TrpE
- This was the 100th win of women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts. Congrats, coach!
Congratulations @UtesCoachRob on wins at Utah‼️#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/zLYbhe41ZK— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 14, 2022
Loading comments...