How to watch Utah play No. 6 Arizona

It’s been a tough stretch for the Utes after losing four straight games. It doesn’t get any easier today with Utah traveling to Tucson to take on No. 6 Arizona. The Utes will remain without Branden Carlson again as he recovers from an appendectomy, so the collected group will have to up their performances on the road to overcome that loss.

Utah will see former Ute Pelle Larsson, who transferred to Arizona after last season. Larsson is a very talented contributor for the Wildcats and one I really wanted to come back to Utah. As with any Arizona team, they are long and athletic, so Utah will have to take care of the ball and keep Arizona off the boards. This is the kind of game where guys like Both Gach, David Jenkins, and Riley Battin will have to be engaged and play well. Battin will be extra crucial to help step out and hit some shots to keep Arizona honest and open up the paint.

This is going to be a tough one. If Craig Smith can find a way to rally his guys to break the losing streak in Tucson, it would be one hell of an accomplishment, especially since Utah is yet to win in Tucson.

Here’s how to check out the game:

When: Saturday, January 15 at 6 pm MT

Where: McKale Center (Tucson, AZ)

TV: PAC 12 Network

Stream: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: ESPN700