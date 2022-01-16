Around The Hill, 1/16/2022: Eric Weddle, Jaylon Glover, Wilguens Exacte Jr.

First things first, Block U is doing a giveaway! Don’t miss your chance to win some Runnin’ Utes tickets!

UTES COVERED! Like this post, and if you’re following this page by 8:00 PM MT tomorrow (1/16), you’re eligible for a pair of @UtahMBB tickets of your choice. — Block U (@BlockU) January 16, 2022

Now on to some links!

In Football News...

Eric Weddle will start on Monday night.

Sean McVay says starting safety Taylor Rapp is OUT for the wild-card matchup against the Cardinals because of a concussion, so the Rams are down both starting safeties with Jordan Fuller going on injured reserve this week. Eric Weddle will be moved to active roster and will play. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 15, 2022

Highly-touted 2023 4-star Tight End Walker Lyons visited the campus yesterday. Utah was not included in his “Top 11” schools that he announced in November but perhaps this is part of the expected Rose Bowl bump in recruiting.

University of Utah was amazing!! Huge shoutout to the whole staff! @FWhittinghamJr @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/QWByjSD2q3 — Walker Lyons (@walkerly0ns) January 16, 2022

Jaylon Glover is releasing a four part series to get to know him a lot better. You can also learn more about him on his website.

Episode 2 of @officiallyyjay1 Playbook airing next week! Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/1AhbEQBYs5 — Sasha Holmes (@Riches2Rylty) January 16, 2022

Around the Pac-12...

USC head coach Lincoln Riley continues to bring former Oklahoma players to USC.

In Basketball News...

The Runnin’ Utes gained a commitment yesterday from an NBA Academy guy, Wilguens Exacte Jr. He is a gifted athlete with a lot of skill and potential to benefit Utah. This is a big get for Craig Smith and his staff. You can read more about Exacte Jr. here.

One of the most @NBA ready prospects in Canada — @wexactejr has announced his commitment to the @UtahMBB program.



Exacte Jr. of NBA Academy Latin America is a freak athlete, who plays way above the rim & can shoot the at a high clip; similar to fellow alumni @BennMathurin pic.twitter.com/MKyEDg18nE — Josh Millican (@Josh_NPH) January 16, 2022

The Runnin’ Utes fought hard last night but ultimately fell to the superior Wildcats.

On to the next one. pic.twitter.com/NimztZt3hU — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 16, 2022

Other Utah Sports News...

The women’s basketball team will play Stanford today! Go support the team and be early to get a beanie!

Alright Utah Fans… It’s been long enough. ⏰ Come help us open Pac-12 play against the second ranked team in the country.



The first 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ fans will receive a free Utah Under Armour beanie! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Xek9hMAEK0 — Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 15, 2022

The Utah ski team showed out yesterday

⬅ an emoji describing the women's podium today (and almost the men's too)



A great team performance on Day 1 at Sun Valley! Looking forward to classical tomorrow!



https://t.co/TCngXpaZ6a



https://t.co/8R4ljL8sx6#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/o4ODfitl3W — Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) January 16, 2022

Go women’s tennis team!