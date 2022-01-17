 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/17/2021: TJ Pledger, Tom Hackett, Women’s Basketball

By Trent.Southwick
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 26 Colorado at Utah Photo by Boyd Ivey/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Not a big news day yesterday, but we’ve got some hot and fresh links for you.

In Football News...

  • 2022 3-star WR Justius Lowe has de-committed from the Utes. After committing to Utah on Dec. 14, Lowe saw an uptick in interest from other schools. He received offers from Florida, Notre Dame, and USC.
  • Jaivion Green is an under the radar Safety in the 2022 class. Jaivion hasn’t been scouted much by the national outlets but he is a strong tackler with quick reflexes. You can check out his film here. He is also very bright as his Twitter profile mentions a 4.3 GPA and he holds offers from Yale and Dartmouth.
  • 2022 3-star Safety Jamarrien Burt visited campus this past weekend. I like his choice of the all-black uniform.
  • TJ Pledger putting in work for his upcoming pro day in preparation for the NFL Draft.
  • Utah has offered 2023 3-star CB Dijon Johnson. A Florida native, Johnson holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC among others.
  • New Utah WR Ryan Peppins has landed in SLC
  • Tom Hackett visited Pro Kick Australia, a program that trains Australian athletes to become collegiate-level punters and kickers.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s basketball team put up a tremendous fight against Stanford. The game was closer than the final score looks as the Utes led 63-60 after three quarters.

