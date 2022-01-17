Around The Hill, 1/17/2021: TJ Pledger, Tom Hackett, Women’s Basketball

Not a big news day yesterday, but we’ve got some hot and fresh links for you.
In Football News...
- 2022 3-star WR Justius Lowe has de-committed from the Utes. After committing to Utah on Dec. 14, Lowe saw an uptick in interest from other schools. He received offers from Florida, Notre Dame, and USC.
With A lot of thinking going on with my family, I will be de committing from the university of Utah and open My recruitment. I really want to thank the staff, and coaches at Utah for showing me nothing but love and hospitality. With that being said this is what I feel is best.— Justius Lowe (@LoweJustius) January 16, 2022
- Jaivion Green is an under the radar Safety in the 2022 class. Jaivion hasn’t been scouted much by the national outlets but he is a strong tackler with quick reflexes. You can check out his film here. He is also very bright as his Twitter profile mentions a 4.3 GPA and he holds offers from Yale and Dartmouth.
Utah Official Visit pic.twitter.com/pee89QfO2b— JAIVION GREEN (@iamjaiviongreen) January 16, 2022
- 2022 3-star Safety Jamarrien Burt visited campus this past weekend. I like his choice of the all-black uniform.
Had a great time on my official to Utah ❤️ ❤️❤️@ERusso_UtahFB @Utah_Football pic.twitter.com/NOodZUKaen— Jamarrien burt (@DaRealBurt23) January 16, 2022
- TJ Pledger putting in work for his upcoming pro day in preparation for the NFL Draft.
Gone Double Down ain't no such thing as a plan B pic.twitter.com/CAXu9UJr2q— TJ Pledger IV (@uno_tj) January 17, 2022
- Utah has offered 2023 3-star CB Dijon Johnson. A Florida native, Johnson holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC among others.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University Of Utah! @UteReef33 @CoachLikeMike @Coach_Baham #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/aowj2omhGk— Dijon Johnson (@DijonJohnson13) January 17, 2022
- New Utah WR Ryan Peppins has landed in SLC
SLC!! Just touchdown! Let’s work!— Ryan Peppins (@RPeppins) January 16, 2022
- Tom Hackett visited Pro Kick Australia, a program that trains Australian athletes to become collegiate-level punters and kickers.
Need a punter? @ProkickAus #ToTheMoon pic.twitter.com/Mti6ttkIgC— Tom Hackett (@TomCantHackett) January 17, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s basketball team put up a tremendous fight against Stanford. The game was closer than the final score looks as the Utes led 63-60 after three quarters.
A lot of fight and a lot of heart.— Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 16, 2022
This is only the beginning.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/uIrKo8PP8R
