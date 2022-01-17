Utah Basketball vs Arizona State Game Thread

Game Notes:

After a tough, hard-fought loss, the Utes look to rebound on the road against Arizona State in a game being made up due to Covid protocols within the Arizona State program. The Utes are coming off a road loss to #6 Arizona Saturday night 82-64. The Utes led for most of the first half before trailing Arizona by only three at halftime. The Utes held their own with Arizona and still only trailed by three until the 12-minute mark when they went on a seven-minute scoring drought which allowed Arizona to pull away. Turnovers again plagued the Utes in addition to the lengthy scoreless stretch. Despite the loss, it was definitely a positive sign for a reeling Utes team. Utah comes into Tempe with an 8-9 record overall and 1-6 in conference play. The Utes are also desperately trying to end a five-game losing streak. Arizona State is coming off a 75-57 loss Saturday night at home against Colorado after having three straight games postponed due to Covid health and safety protocols. Arizona State is currently 5-9 overall and 1-3 in conference play. Arizona State is looking to snap a three-game losing streak of their own. The Utes will continue to be without Branden Carlson (appendicitis), who is still recovering. Something is going to give in Tempe; let’s end the losing streak, Utes!

When: Monday, January 17 at 2 pm MT

Where: Tempe, AZ at the Desert Financial Arena

How to Watch: PAC 12 Network

Stay tuned to this thread for instant reaction, analysis, and final thoughts.