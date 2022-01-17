How to watch Utah basketball play ASU

While the game against Arizona did get away from Utah, there were some really good signs. Utah controlled a lot of the pace for a lot of the game and was able to contain Arizona until the Wildcats made their run in the second half. At that point, it's just about the talent differential between the two programs. There's just a massive hole in the rotation without Carlson, who will also miss today's game against ASU.

The Utes now look to get out of this skid against ASU in Tempe. This game was rescheduled after ASU had to postpone the game initially due to health and safety protocols. While Utah has struggled this season and really hasn't had their entire roster together for more than a game at a time, ASU has also struggled. The Devils have lost their last three games. The Sun Devils are just 3-4 this season on their home floor, with wins over Portland, North Florida and Grand Canyon while losing to UC Riverside, Washington State, San Francisco and Colorado. This is a winnable game for the Utes, but they have to take care of the ball and play well.

Here's how to watch:

When: Monday, January 17 at 2 pm MT

Where: Tempe, AZ at the Desert Financial Arena

TV: PAC 12 Network

Stream: Pac-12.com/live

Radio: ESPN700