Around The Hill, 1/18/2022: Clark Phillips III, The Red Rocks, Jenna Johnson

By Trent.Southwick

Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X - Ohio State v Utah Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Happy Tuesday! Before we get into our Utah Athletics news, let’s appreciate our new commissioner demonstrating a sense of humor.

Now onto the links!

In Football News...

  • Uniform Authority ranked Utah’s Rose Bowl Uniforms the second-best bowl game uniform of the year. I also included their Number 1. It’s just... not as good as ours.
  • Clark Phillips III made the Pro Football Focus All-Bowl Team for his performance in the Rose Bowl. You can read about his selection and the rest of the team here.
  • Speaking of CPIII, Pro Football Network looked ahead to 2023 and released a 2023 first-round mock NFL Draft. They mocked CPIII as the 27th overall pick.
  • New Utah TE Landon Morris has arrived.
  • WR coach Chad Bumphis and LB coach Colton Swan are on the recruiting trail and visited recent Utah signee, WR Tao Johnson.
  • DC Morgan Scalley gave a shout-out to the former Utes in the Wild Card game last night.
  • Yesterday was the final day to declare for the NFL Draft. The Utes have 7 players who declared. Best of luck to all of them on the next step.
  • Scalley checks in at #16. A little tough for Utah in this one as Scalley coaches the Safeties in addition to DC responsibilities and Sharrief Shah coaches the Cornerbacks. Both deserve to be high on any list of the Top 50 DB coaches
  • The Utes secured the walk-on commitment from 2022 JUCO QB Luke Bottari. Bottari is also the founder of Play 4 Prevention, a non-profit foundation focused on raising awareness for teen mental health & teen suicide.
  • TJ Pledger having some fun with Britain Covey

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes lost a close one last night. If you missed it, you can check out Block U’s in-game analysis here.
  • The Runnin’s Utes have a tough couple of games coming up.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Red Rocks are ranked #2! Up two spots from last week.
  • The #2 Red Rocks will take on #13 ASU this weekend.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Congratulations to Jenna Johnson on winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week!
  • Novie McCabe was named the Nordic Skier of the Meet at the Montana State Invitational.

