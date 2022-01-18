Around The Hill, 1/18/2022: Clark Phillips III, The Red Rocks, Jenna Johnson

Happy Tuesday! Before we get into our Utah Athletics news, let’s appreciate our new commissioner demonstrating a sense of humor.

I was not expecting this tweet in my feed… what? https://t.co/2BCKhoeai5 — George Kliavkoff (@Kliavkoff) January 18, 2022

In Football News...

Uniform Authority ranked Utah’s Rose Bowl Uniforms the second-best bowl game uniform of the year. I also included their Number 1. It’s just... not as good as ours.

Clark Phillips III made the Pro Football Focus All-Bowl Team for his performance in the Rose Bowl. You can read about his selection and the rest of the team here.

Speaking of CPIII, Pro Football Network looked ahead to 2023 and released a 2023 first-round mock NFL Draft. They mocked CPIII as the 27th overall pick.

New Utah TE Landon Morris has arrived.

WR coach Chad Bumphis and LB coach Colton Swan are on the recruiting trail and visited recent Utah signee, WR Tao Johnson.

Look who stopped by today to check on @thatboytao. @_CoachBump and @Colton_Swan got to meet Tao’s Nana and Basketball Coach @leetoldson26. Thanks for stopping @Utah_Football…Travel safe fellas! See you in the Spring! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/hejW57zzDQ — Amy Robison Johnson (@thatgirlaim) January 17, 2022

DC Morgan Scalley gave a shout-out to the former Utes in the Wild Card game last night.

SafetyPride and that #RSNB culture on display tonight!! pic.twitter.com/mZRw0C5P6A — Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) January 17, 2022

The Golden Leg has his own tweet! Go get em @MGtweetymonster https://t.co/O9VL58rawn pic.twitter.com/2xVkepTyq9 — Morgan Scalley (@SafetyPride) January 17, 2022

Yesterday was the final day to declare for the NFL Draft. The Utes have 7 players who declared. Best of luck to all of them on the next step.

It's NFL Draft deadline day. Utah's business here essentially finished when Tavion Thomas said he'd be back



UNDERCLASSMEN LEAVING: Devin Lloyd, T.J. Pledger, Britain Covey, Nick Ford, Cole Fotheringham, Nephi Sewell, Mika Tafua.



That's substantial, but it could have been worse. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) January 18, 2022

Scalley checks in at #16. A little tough for Utah in this one as Scalley coaches the Safeties in addition to DC responsibilities and Sharrief Shah coaches the Cornerbacks. Both deserve to be high on any list of the Top 50 DB coaches

Top 50 Defensive Back Coaches Of The 2021 Season pic.twitter.com/qe352eYuvQ — Big Game Boomer (@BigGameBoomer) January 17, 2022

The Utes secured the walk-on commitment from 2022 JUCO QB Luke Bottari. Bottari is also the founder of Play 4 Prevention, a non-profit foundation focused on raising awareness for teen mental health & teen suicide.

Time for the next chapter. ⚪️⚫️ pic.twitter.com/T86zthBN5q — Luke Bottari® (@lukebottari) January 18, 2022

TJ Pledger having some fun with Britain Covey

You played with both of them cove? — TJ Pledger IV (@uno_tj) January 18, 2022

In Basketball News...

The Runnin’ Utes lost a close one last night. If you missed it, you can check out Block U’s in-game analysis here.

Final from Tempe pic.twitter.com/hcB65moe4o — Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 17, 2022

The Runnin’s Utes have a tough couple of games coming up.

Final thought here.



Craig Smith contends his team got better over the last week.



No argument here, Utes played better at UA and ASU than they had for most of the previous four games.



Still, no shallow end in sight. No. 9 UCLA, No. 16 USC on deck at the Huntsman Center. — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) January 17, 2022

In Gymnastics News...

Red Rocks are ranked #2! Up two spots from last week.

For the first time since 2018, the Red Rocks are ranked No. 2 in the country!



Event Rankings ⤵️



Vault: 3rd

Bars: 6th

Beam: 1st

Floor: 3rd#L22L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/Jfz95COK4V — Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 17, 2022

The #2 Red Rocks will take on #13 ASU this weekend.

Other Utah Sports News...

Congratulations to Jenna Johnson on winning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week!

For the second time this season, @jenna_johnson22 has been named @pac12 Freshman of the Week!



She averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on the week.



She also shot 52.6 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from deep in our games vs UCR and No. 2 Stanford. pic.twitter.com/zdkMRQvWei — Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 17, 2022