Around The Hill, 1/19/2022: LB Justin Medlock, Best CFB Games of 2021, Eric Weddle

In Football News...
- Colorado transfer CB Mekhi Blackmon will announce his new school tomorrow. Utah is in his final three along with USC and Cal. Blackmon was named third-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus and was a captain with the Buffaloes in 2021.
tomorrow.. pic.twitter.com/QCqezrWbGZ— Candace Son. (@MekhiBlackmon) January 18, 2022
- Eric Weddle breaking down a play from the game on Monday night while wearing his Utah hat.
Eric Weddle breaking down @davidlongjr's pick-six. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/tywPF8HoCe— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 18, 2022
- Coaches are on the trail visiting new Utah DE Chase Kennedy.
That’s a great crew right there… Thank you @UteReef33 @CoachPowell99 @SafetyPride @chasekennedy_5 pic.twitter.com/hQdTSxoAiv— Gina Kennedy (@TheGtotheK) January 18, 2022
- New Utah LB Justin Medlock was named to the Whataburger Super Team!
Congrats to Mavel LB Justin Medlock for being named a Fan's Choice to the 2021 Whataburger Super Team!— Whataburger Super Team (@WhataSuperTeam) January 19, 2022
Justin is committed to play for @Utah_Football!
https://t.co/Mb4lgdGtxW @_JustinMedlock @ManvelHS @WhataSuperTeam @dctf #TXHSFB #WhataburgerSuperTeam pic.twitter.com/eSss1WOup3
- Bill Connelly at ESPN ranked the Utah-Ohio State Rose Bowl as the second-best college football game of 2021. You can read more about it here. ($)
- This is a fun graph indexing teams on the “fun idex” and their winning percentage.
Mid season I did a not very serious "fun index" which just combines stats I think make for interesting viewing (Explosive plays, good offense, good QB play). Turns out it has a strong correlation to wins. Moving right = more fun, moving up = more winning #CFB #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/fDm08g6Fxm— CFBNumbers (@CFBNumbers) January 18, 2022
- Cole Fotheringham’s Dad wins.
January 18, 2022
Around the Pac-12...
- USC is getting the son of Jerry Rice, a transfer from Colorado.
Time to WORK!!! DeuceLivesOn‼️ #FightOn pic.twitter.com/54JRTIXtwz— B Rice (@BrendenRice) January 18, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- Grace McCallum was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week!
#Pac12Gym Freshman/Newcomer of the Week: Grace McCallum, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 18, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/tyZ2K76hrm#GoUtes | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/lAJk4vWDlr
- Sage Thompson won Pac-12 Specialist of the Week!
#Pac12Gym Specialist of the Week: Sage Thompson, @UtahGymnastics.— Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 18, 2022
Full release ➡️ https://t.co/tyZ2K76hrm#GoUtes | @PacPremierBank pic.twitter.com/Yt285bqi2S
