Around The Hill, 1/19/2022: LB Justin Medlock, Best CFB Games of 2021, Eric Weddle

By Trent.Southwick
In Football News...

  • Colorado transfer CB Mekhi Blackmon will announce his new school tomorrow. Utah is in his final three along with USC and Cal. Blackmon was named third-team all-conference by Pro Football Focus and was a captain with the Buffaloes in 2021.
  • Eric Weddle breaking down a play from the game on Monday night while wearing his Utah hat.
  • Coaches are on the trail visiting new Utah DE Chase Kennedy.
  • New Utah LB Justin Medlock was named to the Whataburger Super Team!
  • Bill Connelly at ESPN ranked the Utah-Ohio State Rose Bowl as the second-best college football game of 2021. You can read more about it here. ($)
  • This is a fun graph indexing teams on the “fun idex” and their winning percentage.
  • Cole Fotheringham’s Dad wins.

Around the Pac-12...

  • USC is getting the son of Jerry Rice, a transfer from Colorado.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Grace McCallum was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week!
  • Sage Thompson won Pac-12 Specialist of the Week!

