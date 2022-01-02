Around The Hill, 1/2/2022: Micah Bernard, RB Coach Kiel McDonald, Kirk Herbstreit

I hope everyone enjoyed watching our Utes play their hearts out in the “granddaddy of them all” yesterday. It was an amazing performance by both teams and a game that all players, coaches, and fans can be proud of. Here are some links to kick off your day.
In Football News...
- This was one of the most impressive single performances I have ever seen in my life. The amount of passion, skill, and endurance to play offense, defense, and special teams the entire game is incredible. Micah Bernard left it all on the field and I hope we never forget what he did for this team yesterday.
I want to take a moment to say thank you to my team, coaches, staff and all the fans for believing in me this was forsure one of the hardest things ive been asked to do and although we feel short I love all yall who told to keep fighting thank you❤️— Micah Bernard (@ctb_mb) January 2, 2022
- This is encouraging news.
Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on QB Cam Rising’s injury: “I don’t think he lost consciousness…. He’s doing fine now… He should be OK.” @NPHSAthletic @Utah_Football— Joe Curley (@vcsjoecurley) January 2, 2022
- This would be a big blow to the Utes. McDonald has done an amazing job with the RB room.
USC is set to hire Utah’s Kiel McDonald as running backs coach, sources tell @on3sports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 2, 2022
Aided by McDonald, whom @espnrittenberg previously reported was being targeted for the job, Utah is ranked No. 1 in the Pac-12 in rushing for this season.https://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE
- The future is so bright.
Whittingham: “We’re excited about the youth and talent on this football team. We went through the roster the other day, and it was 72 of our 85 scholarship guys are scheduled to be freshmen or sophomores again.” #RoseBowl— Cole Bagley (@bagley_cole) January 2, 2022
- Chris Kamrani at the Athletic wrote a beautiful story about the Rose Bowl and how last night’s game was an all-time classic. ($)
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes couldn’t hold on in the second half of this one.
Final from Matthew Knight Arena... pic.twitter.com/U7oKMXYkUC— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 2, 2022
Around College Football...
- Kirk Herbstreit came under fire yesterday for his criticism of players opting out of bowl games.
ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit criticized players who opt out of bowl games to prep for the NFL draft and thinks "this era of player just doesn't love football.”— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2022
All but 1 of this year’s bowl games is an ESPN production. It has a vested interest in stars playinghttps://t.co/Txs0EA1HMB pic.twitter.com/wrngMWCZZl
