Around The Hill, 1/2/2022: Micah Bernard, RB Coach Kiel McDonald, Kirk Herbstreit

Love this team

By Trent.Southwick

I hope everyone enjoyed watching our Utes play their hearts out in the “granddaddy of them all” yesterday. It was an amazing performance by both teams and a game that all players, coaches, and fans can be proud of. Here are some links to kick off your day.

In Football News...

  • This was one of the most impressive single performances I have ever seen in my life. The amount of passion, skill, and endurance to play offense, defense, and special teams the entire game is incredible. Micah Bernard left it all on the field and I hope we never forget what he did for this team yesterday.
  • This is encouraging news.
  • This would be a big blow to the Utes. McDonald has done an amazing job with the RB room.
  • The future is so bright.
  • Chris Kamrani at the Athletic wrote a beautiful story about the Rose Bowl and how last night’s game was an all-time classic. ($)

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes couldn’t hold on in the second half of this one.

Around College Football...

  • Kirk Herbstreit came under fire yesterday for his criticism of players opting out of bowl games.

