Around The Hill, 1/20/2022: Luther Elliss, Bradlee Anae, Branden Carlson

In Football News...
- Mel Kiper Jr. revealed his first mock draft for 2022. He has Devin Lloyd going 15th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lloyd is one of five Pac-12 players being drafted in the first round in this mock draft. ($)
- Josh Newman at The Salt Lake Tribune released a Utah Utes Mailbag yesterday. (3 free articles, then $)
- Bradlee Anae has been claimed by the Jets.
Congratulations to @gsefootball client @BradleeAnae on signing with @nyjets— David Canter (@davidcanter) January 19, 2022
- Luther Elliss is the new Utah Football Defensive Tackles coach. Elliss is a Utah all-time great.
Welcome home, Coach Elliss https://t.co/bafm7qXmA9— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 20, 2022
- Utah signee, DE Ka’eo Akana on his future with Utah.
Woody Wommack catches up with defensive end Ka'eo Akana to discuss his future with the Utah Utes.@rivalswoody | @Kaeo03 | @Utah_Rivals— Rivals (@Rivals) January 19, 2022
YT:https://t.co/tgDGh0XRuQ pic.twitter.com/sk9ubi8wSm
In Utah Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes play a late one tonight against a really good UCLA team. Maybe the late tip-off will mess up UCLA’s rhythm.
NEXT UP | The Runnin' Utes return home to host #9/9 UCLA this Thursday, Jan. 20, with a late 9 p.m. (MT) tip-off inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. https://t.co/105hHy5qL7— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 19, 2022
- Get to know some of our Runnin’ Utes as Both Gach and Marco Anthony interview Branden Carlson.
Episode 4 ft. Branden Carlson (@ballerbranden35) is out now! He had some funny moments growing up so make sure to check them out https://t.co/caqvVlCgso pic.twitter.com/LZ6UBuHlP6— The 3 Dribble Podcast (@3dribblepodcast) January 20, 2022
Other Utah Sports News...
- A great showing by the Skiing Team! Congrats, team!
— Utah Ski Team (@utahskiteam) January 20, 2022
DOMINANT victory (like, by more than 250 points) in the MSU Invitational, three podium performances in slalom and Katie Parker’s first college win‼️
⏱ https://t.co/rfEkMbxkou
https://t.co/gDz33pmZaw#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/CIFHE0tyRF
Loading comments...