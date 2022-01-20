 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/20/2022: Luther Elliss, Bradlee Anae, Branden Carlson

Trent.Southwick
In Football News...

  • Mel Kiper Jr. revealed his first mock draft for 2022. He has Devin Lloyd going 15th overall to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lloyd is one of five Pac-12 players being drafted in the first round in this mock draft. ($)
  • Josh Newman at The Salt Lake Tribune released a Utah Utes Mailbag yesterday. (3 free articles, then $)
  • Bradlee Anae has been claimed by the Jets.
  • Luther Elliss is the new Utah Football Defensive Tackles coach. Elliss is a Utah all-time great.
  • Utah signee, DE Ka’eo Akana on his future with Utah.

In Utah Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes play a late one tonight against a really good UCLA team. Maybe the late tip-off will mess up UCLA’s rhythm.
  • Get to know some of our Runnin’ Utes as Both Gach and Marco Anthony interview Branden Carlson.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • A great showing by the Skiing Team! Congrats, team!

