Utah Basketball vs UCLA Bruins Game Thread

Game Notes:

It has been a tough stretch for the Running Utes. Utah finds itself on a 6 game losing streak after narrowly losing to Arizona State in Tempe after the Sun Devils hit a shot with 4.6 seconds remaining. The game was tight the entire time as the largest lead the whole game was only 6 points. The Utes were once again plagued by turnovers as well as long periods without a field goal. The last two games have been promising for Utah as they have played tougher defense and our offense has attempted to drive to the paint far more often leading to easier baskets or trips to the free-throw line (the Utes are #7 in the nation in free-throw shooting as a team). This is the first of two home games against the LA schools which will be extremely tough contests for a Utah team still without Branden Carlson (recovering from appendicitis). The Utes come into the game with an 8-10 record overall and 1-7 in conference play. UCLA comes to the Huntsman Center as the #9 team in the country and an 11-2 record overall and 3-1 in conference play. UCLA is coming off an 81-65 home win against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday night. UCLA is led by Guard Johnny Juzang who is averaging 17.2 points per game. The Utes will need to play perfectly on both sides of the ball to compete with UCLA. Let’s pack the Huntsman and show some support for this team!

When: Thursday, January 20 at 9 pm MT

Where: Salt Lake City, UT - Jon M. Huntsman Center

How to watch: FS1

Stay tuned to this thread during the game for live reaction, analysis, and final thoughts.