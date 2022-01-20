Luther Elliss Named the New Utah Defensive Tackles Coach

On Wednesday, Utah Football announced that Luther Elliss will be the new Defensive Tackles coach. Elliss is an all-time Utah great. From 1991-1994, the famed defensive lineman was a 3x all-conference player, racking up 239 total tackles, 123 solo tackles, 18 sacks, and 29 tackles for loss. In 1994, he was named the WAC Defensive Player of the Year and was a consensus All-American. He was selected 20th overall in the 1995 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions.

Elliss went on to play nine seasons with the Detroit Lions and one season with the Denver Broncos. He played in 134 games, starting 119, and recorded 331 total tackles, 214 solo tackles, 29 sacks, and 22 tackles for loss. Elliss received two Pro Bowl selections (1999, 2000).

Coach Elliss just completed his fifth season as the Defensive Line coach for the Idaho Vandals. The Vandals led the conference in rushing defense in 2021. In his time with the program, Elliss has coached three all-conference players. Before joining the Vandals, he was the team chaplain for the Denver Broncos. Elliss has received high praise from the Idaho head coach, “Luther has been a tremendous addition to our staff. He knows the game inside and out — and he’s an excellent teacher and motivator. He’s a great leader of young men and an outstanding role model”.

Coach Elliss also received a vote of confidence from new Utah Tight End Logan Kendall, who just transferred to Utah from the Idaho Vandals.

Amazing coach and person. Congrats coach, see you down there soon! Let’s Go!!! #GoUtes https://t.co/MvpC7hu1C9 — Logan Kendall (@loganhkendall) January 20, 2022

Elliss coached his son, Noah Elliss, with the Vandals. In December, Noah declared for the 2022 NFL Draft. Now Elliss will join another of his sons, LB Jonah Elliss at Utah.

Welcome back to the team, coach!