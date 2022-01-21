Utes in the NFL: Divisional Round Edition

We began the playoffs with six teams consisting of former Utes players. We have only three remaining as the Bills, 49ers, and Rams all advanced to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs and are just one win away from the Conference Championship. Largely, the Wild Card round was a snoozefest as most of the games were blowouts, and the only two games that were interesting for a neutral fan were the Raiders vs. Bengals and the Cowboys vs. 49ers. The Utes were well represented in the Wild Card round, and again we'll continue to update you on their respective stats until they are all eliminated or we have a Super Bowl Champion.

(6) San Francisco 49ers vs. (1) Green Bay Packers

When: Saturday, January 22nd at 6:15 pm MT

Where: Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)

How to Watch: FOX

San Francisco 49ers: Previous Game @ Dallas Cowboys

Mitch Wishnowsky (P)

Preview: The 49ers had an impressive road win last against the Dallas Cowboys and now advance to face the #1 seeded Green Bay Packers. Last week Mitch Wishnowsky had four punts for 179 yards and averaged 44.8 yards per punt; he had one touchback and one downed inside the 20-yard line. Temperatures should be extremely cold, with wind chills dipping at or below zero around kickoff and a possibility of snow. In Week 3 of the regular season, these two teams met with Green Bay winning on a last-second 51-yard field goal from Mason Crosby. The Packers are 6 point favorites heading into the game.

(4) Los Angeles Rams vs. (2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When: Sunday, January 23rd at 1:05 pm MT

Where: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

How to Watch: NBC/Peacock

Los Angeles Rams: Previous Game vs. Arizona Cardinals

Terrell Burgess (SS)

Eric Weddle (FS)

Matt Gay (PK)

Preview: Last week, the LA Rams completely overwhelmed the Arizona Cardinals for an easy 34-11 victory. Terrell Burgess recorded five tackles on the night, and Eric Weddle saw some action after coming out of retirement earlier this week to join the Rams to provide some depth for the playoffs. Matt Gay was 2-2 on field goals, with his longest being 46 yards and 4-4 on extra-point attempts. The LA Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met in Week 3 of the regular season when the Rams came out with a 34-24 victory at home. The Buccaneers are facing a number of injuries that have hurt them in recent weeks but will be relying heavily on their defense to shut down the Rams. The Rams will be tough to stop with a high-powered offense led by Matthew Stafford, Odell Beckham Jr., and Cooper Kupp. The Buccanneers are 3 point favorites heading into the game.

(3) Buffalo Bills vs. (2) Kansas City Chiefs

When: Sunday, January 23rd at 4:40 pm MT

Where: Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City, MO)

How to Watch: CBS/Paramount +

Buffalo Bills: Previous Game vs. New England Patriots

Star Lotulelei (NT)

Zach Moss (RB)

Preview: Last week, the Buffalo Bills scored on their first seven possessions to dominate the Patriots 47-17. Zach Moss carried one time for 0 yards, and Star Lotulelei had one tackle which happened to be a big sack of Mac Jones. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs had no issues as they took down the Pittsburgh Steelers at home 42-21. Mahomes threw for just over 400 yards and five touchdown passes on the night. This game is a rematch of last year's AFC Championship game when the Chiefs beat the Bills 38-24. In Week 5 of the regular season, these two teams met as the Bills won on the road 38-20. The Chiefs enter the game as two-point favorites.