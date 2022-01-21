Around The Hill, 1/21/2022: Football Walk-on Tryouts, Lander Barton, Isaac Asiata

Welcome to Friday! Let’s get things started right with some Utah links.
- Utah student-athletes are thriving in all aspects
Top-Four Departmental GPA Achieved By Utes In Fall 2021.— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) January 20, 2022
In Football News...
- Pick Six Previews places Utah’s 2021 adjusted defense as #14 in the country. I’m surprised to see Washington at #15.
Top 2021 Defenses
• Opponent-Adjusted, Per-Play
1 Georgia
2 Oklahoma State
3 Wisconsin
4 Clemson
5 Alabama
6 Texas A&M
7 Iowa
8 Penn State
9 NC State
10 Michigan
11 Baylor
12 Iowa State
13 Pittsburgh
14 Utah
15 Washington
- DB Jocelyn Malaska, a recent Utah signee, shared this photo of him on Signing Day.
Haitian squad pic.twitter.com/yHNvPMv1hr— Jocelyn malaska (@JBastienMalaska) January 20, 2022
- If any of you are full-time Utah students and feeling particularly athletic, the football team will be holding walk-on tryouts soon.
WALK ON TRYOUTS ‼️— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 20, 2022
Tuesday, Feb. 8
⏰ 4:45pm
Details:
▪️must be a full-time (at least 12 credit hours) student at Utah
▪️must complete and submit paperwork (in link below) by February 3rd
- The Morris Trophies were awarded yesterday to Nick Ford and Mika Tafua.
Congratulations to @NickFord55 & Mika Tafua from @Utah_Football - winners of the 2021 Morris Trophy. They were honored today at the WAC. That’s Nick with his coach Jim Harding. (Mika was unable to attend.) Thx to @UW_Football alum Mark Bruener who was our guest speaker. pic.twitter.com/uafqOnxsOZ— MorrisTrophy (@MorrisTrophy) January 20, 2022
- Jon Wilner released an article with some thoughts from Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Network on why there is reason for excitement for the Pac-12 2022 football season. Yogi Roth shares his excitement for Utah in 2022, “... it’s their league based on what they did this past year, what they return and their culture”.
- Lander Barton putting in work.
Let’s work @BanderLarton this young man is gonna to be doing some big things soon!! He’s a problem @Colton_Swan pic.twitter.com/rIfm0byvtG— Pro-Tech-Trenches (@PTrenches) January 21, 2022
- Former Ute and NFL player, Isaac Asiata, is bullish on our Offensive Lineman for 2022.
Taking a way too early look at how this OBLOCK starting 5 will be going into fall camp:— Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) January 21, 2022
LT: Braeden Daniels
LG: Keaton Bills
C: Paul Maile
RG: Satoa Laumea
RT: Jaren Kump
THAT, is a line up I’m excited to see. These 5 with Rising and Thomas in the backfield?
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes put up a valiant effort against a premium opponent in the game last night but came up just short. This team fights and as their cohesion grows I think we will start to see more wins stacking up. You can catch up on all the details of the game with our game thread and recap.
Proud of our guys ❤️#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/3zt897dFYn— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 21, 2022
In Gymnastics News...
- Way to go Red Rocks!
5️⃣3️⃣ consecutive semesters of a 3.0 or higher team GPA for the Red Rocks!— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 20, 2022
- Deseret News did an article on the Red Rocks’ national title ambitions and how they are honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe along the way.
- #2 Red Rocks take on #13 ASU tonight! you can find it on Pac-12 Network.
, ' !— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 21, 2022
#13 ASU
Other Utah Sports News...
- Swim & Dive Senior Day is this Saturday!
Come cheer on your Utes for Senior Day Saturday morning‼️— Utah Swim & Dive (@UTAHswimdive) January 20, 2022
Ute Natatorium
11:30 am MT
are required!
