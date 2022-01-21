 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around The Hill, 1/21/2022: Football Walk-on Tryouts, Lander Barton, Isaac Asiata

By Trent.Southwick
NFL: DEC 31 Bills at Dolphins Photo by Richard C. Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to Friday! Let’s get things started right with some Utah links.

General Athletics...

  • Utah student-athletes are thriving in all aspects

In Football News...

  • Pick Six Previews places Utah’s 2021 adjusted defense as #14 in the country. I’m surprised to see Washington at #15.
  • DB Jocelyn Malaska, a recent Utah signee, shared this photo of him on Signing Day.
  • If any of you are full-time Utah students and feeling particularly athletic, the football team will be holding walk-on tryouts soon.
  • The Morris Trophies were awarded yesterday to Nick Ford and Mika Tafua.
  • Jon Wilner released an article with some thoughts from Yogi Roth of the Pac-12 Network on why there is reason for excitement for the Pac-12 2022 football season. Yogi Roth shares his excitement for Utah in 2022, “... it’s their league based on what they did this past year, what they return and their culture”.
  • Lander Barton putting in work.
  • Former Ute and NFL player, Isaac Asiata, is bullish on our Offensive Lineman for 2022.

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes put up a valiant effort against a premium opponent in the game last night but came up just short. This team fights and as their cohesion grows I think we will start to see more wins stacking up. You can catch up on all the details of the game with our game thread and recap.

In Gymnastics News...

  • Way to go Red Rocks!
  • Deseret News did an article on the Red Rocks’ national title ambitions and how they are honoring Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe along the way.
  • #2 Red Rocks take on #13 ASU tonight! you can find it on Pac-12 Network.

Other Utah Sports News...

  • Swim & Dive Senior Day is this Saturday!

