Around The Hill, 1/22/2022: Devin Lloyd, Football Recruiting, Red Rocks

By Trent.Southwick
Colorado v Utah Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images

In Football News...

  • Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com released his first mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has Devin Lloyd going #7 to the New York Giants and includes high praise for our captain. Lloyd is the first LB off the board in this mock draft.
  • The Utes are hosting 2023 4-star QB Gabarri Johnson this weekend. Johnson also holds offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Arizona State, Arkansas, and Florida Atlantic.
  • West Coast College Football released an early Pac-12 Power Rankings with Utah leading the way and 4 of the top 5 being from the South Division.
  • Utah coaches are putting in work on the recruiting trail.
  • WR coach Chad Bumphis likes what he sees in the 2023 WR class.

In Basketball News...

  • The Runnin’ Utes will be honoring Wat Misaka tonight as they take on the USC Trojans. Let’s support our Runnin’ Utes and honor a legendary Runnin’ Ute.

In Gymnastics News...

  • The Red Rocks won a dramatic meet last night against #13 ASU. Read all about it here.
  • Kara Eaker was featured in Inside Gymnastics 50 Most Artistic.
  • Jillian Hoffman was featured in a piece by the Salt Lake Tribune covering her return to competition. (3 free articles, then $)

Other Utah Sports News...

  • The women’s basketball team put up a strong effort but fell short in their efforts against #10 Arizona.
  • Go Men’s Tennis!

