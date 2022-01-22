Around The Hill, 1/22/2022: Devin Lloyd, Football Recruiting, Red Rocks

In Football News...
- Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com released his first mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has Devin Lloyd going #7 to the New York Giants and includes high praise for our captain. Lloyd is the first LB off the board in this mock draft.
.@MoveTheSticks' Mock @NFLDraft 1.0!— NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2022
Full Mock Draft here: https://t.co/ExyWDThHDa pic.twitter.com/oexoeTnq7R
- The Utes are hosting 2023 4-star QB Gabarri Johnson this weekend. Johnson also holds offers from Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State, Arizona State, Arkansas, and Florida Atlantic.
#SaltLakeCity @Utah_Football https://t.co/Gi6TeaWILh— Gabarri Johnson (@GabarriJohnson5) January 21, 2022
- West Coast College Football released an early Pac-12 Power Rankings with Utah leading the way and 4 of the top 5 being from the South Division.
Way Too Early Pac-12 Power Rankings for 2022:— WestCoastCFB.com (@WestCoastCFB) January 21, 2022
1. Utah
2. USC
3. Oregon
4. UCLA
5. ASU
6. WSU
7. OSU
8. UW
9. Cal
10. Arizona
11. Stanford
12. Colorado https://t.co/Wfa2EBUKnl
- Utah coaches are putting in work on the recruiting trail.
2 weeks, 12 states.#UBoyz pic.twitter.com/aGZzfhWEyt— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) January 21, 2022
- WR coach Chad Bumphis likes what he sees in the 2023 WR class.
This 23 class has some guys!!! Man there are some ball players. No better place to make home than SLC!! In the words of @crising7 , @Outkast lied. Roses smell unbelievable. Let’s run it back! Week 1 down. Texas, see y’all next week! #GoUtes— Chad Bumphis (@_CoachBump) January 21, 2022
In Basketball News...
- The Runnin’ Utes will be honoring Wat Misaka tonight as they take on the USC Trojans. Let’s support our Runnin’ Utes and honor a legendary Runnin’ Ute.
Wataru "Wat" Misaka's jersey will be immortalized in the rafters of the Jon M. Huntsman Center tomorrow, Jan. 22, when the Runnin' Utes take on the USC Trojans— Utah Basketball (@UtahMBB) January 21, 2022
Join us https://t.co/yJ5rz33tJo
More about Wat Misaka's legacy: https://t.co/UBmnGsHKpF pic.twitter.com/91jS1gNB2H
In Gymnastics News...
- The Red Rocks won a dramatic meet last night against #13 ASU. Read all about it here.
Final scores from tonight’s competition! #L22L | #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/mDZ1su3k4S— Utah Gymnastics (@UtahGymnastics) January 22, 2022
- Kara Eaker was featured in Inside Gymnastics 50 Most Artistic.
Our 50 Most Artistic, Class of 2022 includes the amazing Kara Eaker!!! University of Utah pic.twitter.com/y5aADneLMj— Inside Gymnastics (@InsideGym) January 21, 2022
- Jillian Hoffman was featured in a piece by the Salt Lake Tribune covering her return to competition. (3 free articles, then $)
Other Utah Sports News...
- The women’s basketball team put up a strong effort but fell short in their efforts against #10 Arizona.
Final from Tucson. pic.twitter.com/q8dOEh9bhG— Utah Women's Basketball (@UTAHWBB) January 22, 2022
- Go Men’s Tennis!
UTES WIN!!!! #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/PMUc1ItApk— Utah Tennis (@UtahTennis) January 22, 2022
