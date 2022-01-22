Utah Basketball vs #16 USC Trojans Game Thread

Game Notes:

Utah is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak. The last two games have been absolute heartbreakers as the Utes lost to Arizona State on the road on a floater with 4.6 seconds left in the game. Utah then had a couple of chances against #9 UCLA to tie the game but just couldn’t hit a 3 when it counted the most and ended up losing 63-58. The Utes have been extremely competitive against two top #25 ranked teams in the last three games. Despite the losses (and the seven-game losing streak), the Utes are beginning to find their identity and haven’t lost their fight or desire despite their overall record. Things don’t get easier as the Utes entertain the #16 USC Trojans at the Huntsman Center. The crowd was great Thursday night, and even Lazar Stefanovic commented on how the team fed off the noise throughout the night. The Utes will be looking for another rowdy crowd to give them the edge and finally end this losing streak. The Utes enter the contest with an 8-11 record overall and 1-8 in conference play. The #16 USC Trojans enter the contest with a 15-2 record overall and 5-2 in conference play. After losing their previous game to a surging Oregon Ducks team, USC beat the Colorado Buffaloes on the road Thursday night 61-58. Isaiah Mobley leads the Trojans with 15.1 points per game. The Utes had a balanced offensive attack on Thursday night and will need another strong performance from their bench if they are going to knock off the Trojans at home. Special note that the Utes will be honoring Wat Misaka with a jersey ceremony during this game. Let’s pack the Huntsman and help the Utes end this losing streak.

When: Saturday, January 22nd at 4:30 pm MT

Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center (Salt Lake City, UT)

How to Watch: PAC 12 Network

Stay tuned to this thread for instant reaction, analysis, and final thoughts after the game.